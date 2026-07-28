Oilers Named Best Fit for Former 40-Goal UFA Forward

The Edmonton Oilers have brought in multiple new players this offseason. Among them are Frederik Andersen, Ryan Shea, Shakir Mukhamadullin, Devon Levi, and Mathieu Joseph. They also most notably traded Darnell Nurse to the San Jose Sharks in a big move.

While the Oilers have made some moves this offseason, it is fair to argue that they should not be done yet. It would be wise for them to add another scoring winger to help strengthen their top nine before the start of the 2026-27 season.

Because of this, they are now being viewed as a potential landing spot for one of the best unrestricted free agent (UFA) forwards left.

In a recent article for Bleacher Report, Erik Beaston named the Oilers as the best fit for UFA forward Vladimir Tarasenko.

“Both the Oilers and Lightning need depth scorers who can produce when their stars struggle,” Beaston wrote. “If he is willing to accept a team-friendly deal, there is no reason to believe that Tarasenko cannot play deep into the postseason next year. Prediction: Tarasenko signs with a contender, with Edmonton being the best fit.”

With the Oilers needing another scoring forward, it would make all the sense in the world for them to sign a veteran forward like Tarasenko. He would undoubtedly make their roster look stronger on paper as they look to win the Stanley Cup next year.

Oilers Should Not Be Afraid to Make a Bold Move for Vladimir Tarasenko

When looking at the Oilers’ current roster, it is clear that Tarasenko is exactly the kind of forward that they should be trying to bring in. The 34-year-old forward is still capable of making an impact at this stage in his career, and his stats from last season show this. In 75 games last season with the Minnesota Wild, he recorded 23 goals, 24 assists, and 47 points. With numbers like these, he would be a strong pickup for an Oilers team that needs more offense.

Another big reason why the Oilers should work hard to sign Tarasenko is that he is a proven winner. The 2010 first-round pick has won the Stanley Cup two times during his NHL career. With the Oilers looking to finally win the Stanley Cup during the Connor McDavid era, it would make a lot of sense for them to bring in a veteran player who has won multiple times like Tarasenko.

Vladimir Tarasenko Would Provide a Nice Boost to Oilers’ Top Nine

If the Oilers signed Tarasenko, it is clear that he would improve their top nine nicely. When looking for a specific spot in the Oilers’ lineup where Tarasenko could work, their third line with Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Jason Dickinson stands out. However, he also could be a real candidate to play on Edmonton’s first line with Connor McDavid and Zach Hyman because of his offensive ability.

Tarasenko would also give Edmonton another impactful forward to work on their power play. Adding a former 40-goal scorer like Tarasenko to the man advantage would not be a bad thing at all for Edmonton.

Nevertheless, it will be interesting to see if the Oilers end up bringing in Tarasenko before the start of the season from here.