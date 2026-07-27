Oilers Zach Hyman Reflects on his Experience With Mike Babcock in Toronto

The Edmonton Oilers were a major letdown in 2025/26, and while they made it to the Stanley Cup Playoffs again, the team were swiftly eliminated in round one by the division rival Anaheim Ducks, and coming into the off-season, it became clear that change was needed throughout the organization.

Those changes came on and off the ice, with the team adding the likes of Frederik Andersen and Devon Levi to their roster, but the biggest change came behind the bench, with the team parting ways with Kris Knoblauch after he failed to get the team over the top in his two seasons with the team. Their replacement was a controversial one however, as the Oilers opted to hire the polarizing Mike Babcock, and while he may bring the organization plenty of success, there are many that continue to criticize the decision by the Oilers.

Zach Hyman Addresses Previous Experience With Mike Babcock

While there was criticism, it was reported that all of the Oilers biggest stars signed off on the hiring, and with Edmonton looking to take that final step towards Stanley Cup contention, their belief is that an old-school, hard-nosed coach that holds them accountable is what they need.

It may not be as positive an experience for the young players, but if the leaders of this team are happy, this hiring could end up as one of the best moves in Oilers franchise history, and fortunately for the team, there’s someone with experience being coached by Babcock. That would be veteran Zach Hyman, who was a young player in Toronto under the veteran coach, and ahead of his stint in Edmonton, Hyman has indicated positivity regarding his time with Babock as a Maple Leaf.

“I had a good experience with him in Toronto,” said Hyman.

Clearly, it wasn’t as good an experience for the likes of Nazem Kadri or Mitch Marner in Toronto, and perhaps this is simply Hyman putting a positive spin on the hiring, but until this season, we won’t know if Babcock can adjust to the modern day players in the NHL.

Will Babcock’s Hiring be a Good Move for the Oilers?

Fortunately for this Oilers team, they’re built on experience behind Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, Hyman, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and others, and if Babcock can adjust to the few young players on this team, then it may be the move that the Oilers needed to make.

It’s not going to be easy however, as this team still have some gaping holes on their roster in a conference that will force them to go through one or two of Colorado, Dallas, Vegas or Minnesota in the post-season, but with Babcock there to hold the team accountable, the hope is that they can finally put together the run that leads them to their first Stanley Cup since 1990.

Only time will tell if Babcock can be what this Oilers team needs to take that final leap, but if Hyman’s positive experience can be replicated in Edmonton, then this team has a chance to have a big 2026/27.