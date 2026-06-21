Did Brady Tkachuk Get Traded? New Team, Return & Other Details

The Florida Panthers aren’t happy about not adding another NHL Stanley Cup. While the Edmonton Oilers and Toronto Maple Leafs have made waves recently with new hires and contract extensions, the Panthers just executed a big Brady Tkachuk trade.

Here is everything that you need to know about the Brady Tkachuk trade between the Panthers and the Ottawa Senators, including the return for the Senators and the player they tried to acquire from the Panthers.

Brady Tkachuk New Team is the Florida Panthers

Elliotte Friedman and Pierre LeBrun have both reported on this massive trade. LeBrun was the first one to share the details on social media.

“Hearing that the Florida Panthers are getting close to acquiring Brady Tkachuk from the Ottawa Senators,” LeBrun shared in a social media post. “I believe Ottawa will get three first-round picks and a second-round pick in the deal if finalized. More to come.”

After LeBrun shared this report, Elliotte Friedman added his own reporting to the story.

“9 & 25 this year, first 2029 and a second in 2030,” Friedman shared.

At the time of this writing, this is what the trade currently looks like:

Panthers Acquire:

Brady Tkachuk

Senators Acquire:

2026 9th overall pick

2026 25th overall pick

2029 first-round pick

2030 second-round pick

In 60 games during the 2025-26 regular season, Tkachuk recorded 22 goals and 37 assists for 59 points. Additionally, he recorded 162 hits while averaging 16:58 in ice time.

Brady Tkachuk Short-List Revealed

In another post, LeBrun shared the other teams that were in the mix for Tkachuk.

“My understanding is the Senators also had conversations with Carolina and Vegas, other teams that were on Tkachuk’s list. I also think Minnesota was on the list,” LeBrun reports. “Four-team list but in the end, Brady obviously wanted to go join his brother in Florida. Senators made the best of a tough situation.”

In addition to sharing a list that included the Vegas Golden Knights and Stanley Cup Champion Carolina Hurricanes, the Minnesota Wild were reportedly on Tkachuk’s list.

No-Go On Anton Lundell For the Ottawa Senators

LeBrun also believes the Senators tried to include Anton Lundell in the deal, but the Panthers wouldn’t budge.

“I think the Senators tried on Lundell but Florida held firm, Panthers view him as a 1C. Didn’t want to trade him,” LeBrun followed up.

With Aleksandar Barkov injured this year, the Panthers leaned on Lundell quite a bit. His ice time nearly jumped three minutes with the Panthers’ captain on the shelf. In 64 games this past year, he recorded 18 goals, 26 assists, and 44 points while averaging 19:09 per game.