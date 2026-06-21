Florida Panthers Deal Young Forward to Seattle in Exchange for a First-Round Pick

The Florida Panthers made three straight Stanley Cup Finals and won the past two heading into 2025/26, but unfortunately, the team just couldn’t stay healthy this past season. As a result, the team are now sitting at No. 9 overall in the 2026 NHL Draft, and given how healthy they’ll be getting, there’s immense excitement in Florida about adding a top prospect to an already loaded, experienced roster.

There’s also been speculation that the team could use this draft capital to add an NHL ready player that can help them now, and with less than a week until the first-round of the draft begins, they could be a team that defines the 2026 event. However, ahead of the event, the Panthers have once again shocked the NHL world, making a move on Sunday to add even more draft capital in the first-round.

Florida Panthers Deal Mackie Samoskevich to the Seattle Kraken

Despite most of the speculation involving Florida’s No. 9 overall pick, the team have made a shock move on Sunday, as Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman has reported they have dealt Mackie Samoskevich to the Seattle Kraken in exchange for the No. 25 overall pick in 2026, along with a conditional second in the 2027 NHL Draft.

For the Panthers, this is a home run deal, as they now have two picks in the first-round of the 2026 NHL Draft, and if they’re looking to make a deal to acquire an impact player right now, this is the exact type of draft capital that you need to do so.

Was This Good Value for Mackie Samoskevich?

Obviously, Samoskevich was a player that many expected to be available this summer as the Panthers look to contend for a Stanley Cup again in 2027, and given that he has just 63 points over the past two seasons in 149 games played, this is immense value for the Panthers organization. However, the belief around the NHL is that Samoskevich has another level or two to get too as a player, and given that he’s an RFA and will be needing a contract upgrade this off-season, it makes sense for Florida to deal him and use that potential salary cap space for other prospects making their way to the NHL.

As for Seattle, this deal also makes sense, as they want to start pushing towards the Stanley Cup Playoffs with this core group, and while giving up a first-round pick isn’t ideal, they still have the No. 7 overall pick, and can now be the team that hopefully reaps the rewards of playing Samoskevich in a higher role in the lineup. It’s expected that Samoskevich will take up a place in the Kraken lineup alongside Kaapo Kakko and Shane Wright, and if that young trio can click together, that’s a great second-line for Seattle moving forward.

Ultimately, this is a deal that benefits both parties immensely, and while it comes as a shock to the hockey world, this is a potential win-win for both teams that could help them immediately and long into the future.