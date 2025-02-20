Ellie Connell: Meet Team USA & Panthers Star Matthew Tkachuk’s Fiancee

Florida Panthers and Team USA star Matthew Tkachuk is engaged to Ellie Connell. The couple has been dating for several years and Connell was by Tkachuk’s side as he celebrated the Panthers Stanley Cup victory in 2024.

Tkachuk has shared photos with Connell on Instagram, but has kept his relationship mostly out of the spotlight. Connell’s personal social media profiles are private.

Matthew Tkachuk & Ellie Connell Have Been Engaged Since April 2024

Matthew Tkachuk first posted photos with his girlfriend, Ellie Connell, on Instagram in 2022 and the couple attended the NHL Awards together in 2023, according to a photo posted on X by the Panthers, showing them together on the red carpet.

Tkachuk has not talked about their relationship publicly or revealed when or how they met. In April 2024, a few months before the Stanley Cup victory, social media posts from her Instagram were shared on X by a Florida fan, revealing that Tkachuk and Connell were engaged.

Connell celebrated along with Tkachuk’s family, including his father, former NHL player Keith Tkachuk, mother, Chantal Tkachuk, and sister, Taryn Tkachuk after Matthew and the Panthers won the Stanley Cup, according to photos posted on his Instagram.

Ellie Connell Is From St. Louis & Works as a Luxury Travel Advisor

Connell’s private Instagram page links to her work account, epc.travel, where she promotes her business as a luxury travel advisor.

According to her Instagram, Connell works with Travel Untethered. Like her fiance, Connell is from St. Louis, Missouri, according to her bio on the travel company’s website.

“Ellie’s passion for travel ignited at a young age, fueled by a desire for adventure. Growing up in St. Louis, Missouri she yearned to explore the world beyond her familiar surroundings,” the website says. “Her love for travel wasn’t just about visiting new places; it was about immersing herself fully in each destination, appreciating the nuances of different cultures and savoring unique experiences. Ellie approaches each adventure with curiosity and wonder.”

The bio adds, “Travel became more than a hobby for Ellie—it was a means of personal growth, self-discovery, and forging connections with people from all walks of life. Ellie’s expertise extends beyond her personal travels; she is also a detail-oriented travel advisor who excels at bringing bucket-list dream vacations to life. With a meticulous eye for detail and a passion for crafting unforgettable experiences, Ellie is adept at tailoring itineraries to suit her clients’ unique preferences and desires.”

According to Travel Untethered, “Whether it’s a luxury escape to a tropical paradise, an adventure-packed journey through rugged landscapes, or a cultural immersion in vibrant cities, Ellie’s wealth of knowledge and attention to detail ensure that every aspect of the trip is carefully curated to exceed expectations. As a seasoned traveler herself, Ellie understands the importance of seamless logistics, immersive experiences, and personalized touches that elevate a trip from ordinary to extraordinary. With Ellie as your guide, you can trust that your dream vacation will be meticulously planned and flawlessly executed, leaving you free to relax, explore, and create memories that will last a lifetime.”

Connell graduated from Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas, according to her LinkedIn profile. She studied digital media and advertisement at SMU and has also worked at Worldwide Express and as an intern at Fox Sports.