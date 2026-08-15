Panthers’ Brad Marchand Announces Worrying Update On Social Media

Despite not making the Stanley Cup Playoffs because of numerous injuries to so many key players, one of the positive aspects for the Florida Panthers in 2025-26 was the play of veteran forward Brad Marchand.

Marchand, who was acquired at the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline from the divisional rival Boston Bruins and later helped Florida repeat as Stanley Cup champions, produced offensively at over a point-per-game pace.

In the 52 games he appeared in, Marchand tallied 27 goals with 27 assists for 54 points. But like so many of his teammates, injuries hindered his availability. And based on his latest update, it sounds like his availability for the start of the upcoming season could be in doubt.

Florida Panthers Forward Brad Marchand Announces That He’s Undergone Surgery

Marchand had been set to take part in a farewell game in Slovakia for his former Bruins teammate Zdeno Chara.

However, Marchand recently posted a video message in which he explained that not only will he be unable to play in that game, but that he’s undergone surgery and could very well miss the start of the upcoming 2026-27 campaign.

“Hey fans, Brad Marchand here,” Marchand explained in the video message. “I just wanted to send you a note and first off apologize; I won’t be able to make Z’s game. Unfortunately, I had to have a surgery. I was trying to fix (the injury) without surgery, but unfortunately that wasn’t able to happen and had to kind of do it last minute, and with the time and the recovery I’m going to need, I’m not going to be able to make it and play in the game, unfortunately. It’s very disappointing and I just wanted to let you all know that I was really excited and really honored to be part of the game, but unfortunately I wont be able to make it now. I need to do the rehab and take care of that so I can get back on the ice soon.”

Following the end of the 2025-26 season, Marchand hinted that surgery was an option but at the time was only viewing it as a last resort.

”That’s still a potential,” Marchand said. “It’s something that we’re….. it’s a last resort. “There’s so much time here that we’re not in a playoff position to where we’re going to try and do everything we can to get around it without having surgery. But, yeah, it’s not off the table.”

Brad Marchand Is Coming Off His First Full Season In Florida

Marchand, whom the Panthers acquired from the Bruins at the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline, later helped them win the Stanley Cup that spring.

Despite rumors that he would sign elsewhere, Marchand signed a new contract to remain with the Panthers, a six-year, $31.5 million extension with a $5.25 million salary cap hit.

So far in his NHL career, which also included a Stanley Cup win in his rookie campaign with Boston in 2010-11, Marchand has tallied 451 goals with 583 assists for 1,034 points. He’s also added 66 goals and 92 assists in 180 career Stanley Cup Playoff games.