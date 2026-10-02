Panthers Could Lose Barkov for Long-Term, Expert Says

The Florida Panthers may have just suffered another devastating blow involving team captain Aleksander Barkov.

The Panthers captain left Thursday night’s 4-3 overtime loss to the San Jose Sharks after his left leg bent awkwardly during a battle along the boards. Barkov immediately headed to the dressing room and did not return. Florida is awaiting further evaluation, with coach Paul Maurice saying the team should know more by Friday afternoon.

And while there is no diagnosis yet, renowned physician Dr. Harjas Grewal believes there is reason to be concerned.

Grewal identified inward stress to Barkov’s knee and said the most likely result could be a torn MCL. Depending on the severity, a Grade 2 MCL tear can mean roughly four to six weeks on the sidelines.

More seriously, Grewal also identified a torn ACL, potentially with meniscus damage, as another possibility.

Inward stress to Barkov’s knee Most likely this would result in a torn MCL (time off depends on grade, often grade 2 and 4-6 weeks out) Torn ACL +/- meniscus is also possible Hopefully MRI tomorrow is positive https://t.co/7qVTbanIBo — Dr. Harjas Grewal (@Harjas_Grewal) October 2, 2026

That injury situation would evidently change the entire calculus for the Panthers.

Barkov Just Missed an Entire Season Because of Major Knee Injury

The timing could hardly be more concerning.

Barkov missed the entire 2025-26 season after suffering a devastating right-knee injury during the first day of training camp last September. He underwent surgery to repair both his ACL and MCL and was initially given a seven-to-nine-month recovery timeline.

This injury is different.

Barkov’s new injury occurred to his left leg, while last year’s injury was to his right knee. Maurice has also specifically said the injuries are not related.

So there is no evidence that Barkov’s previous injury caused this one.

But that doesn’t make the situation any less unsettling.

Barkov had only just returned to the Panthers after losing an entire season. He played 10 games for Finland at the 2026 World Championship in May and said during training camp that he felt good about his right knee.

Now he has suffered another significant-looking knee injury almost immediately after returning.

That’s enough to raise uncomfortable questions about whether Barkov’s body can withstand the demands of playing at the NHL level.

Those questions cannot be answered until the MRI.

But the Panthers have to hope Grewal’s most optimistic scenario is the one they are dealing with.

The Panthers Could See Their Season Tank Again

Florida already knows exactly what life without Barkov looks like.

Last season, the Panthers entered the year without their captain and eventually missed the playoffs after winning back-to-back Stanley Cups.

Barkov is not simply another important player.

He is the centerpiece of everything Florida does.

He is a three-time Selke Trophy winner, captain and one of the most important two-way centers in hockey. The Panthers also lost him for the entire season last year and had to navigate without their most important player.

If Barkov misses four to six weeks, Florida can probably survive.

The Panthers have enough talent to withstand a temporary absence, particularly with Matthew Tkachuk and other key players available.

But an ACL injury would create a completely different problem.

Florida could once again find itself trying to build a season without Barkov, and that could put the Panthers in danger of falling behind early in the Eastern Conference race.

They cannot afford to assume everything will work out.

The Panthers fought back from a 3-0 deficit in San Jose to force overtime without Barkov, showing they can still compete.

But doing that for one game is very different from doing it for months.

The MRI will determine just how serious this is.

For the Panthers, the hope is that Thursday’s scare turns out to be nothing more than that.

Because another long-term Barkov absence could change the entire season.