Panthers Get Crushing Marchand Injury Update

The Florida Panthers did not get the sort of news they were expecting at this point in the summer. In fact, no one was really expecting to hear that veteran forward Brad Marchand would be missing significant time this upcoming season.

Yet, the news of Marchand potentially missing a chunk of the 2026-27 season has hit fans like a bucket of cold water.

Reuters reported on Saturday that Marchand could miss about two months following surgery related to hip and sports hernia issues.

If that’s the case, the 38-year-old could miss the first month of the season. That’s no bueno for a team that’s already dealing with the after-effects of its three consecutive Stanley Cup Final appearances.

2025-26 was a tough season for Marchand. He missed the final 19 games of the season with assorted ailments, leading to questions about his longevity. Those questions shot through the roof when the Panthers inked the former Boston Bruins captain to a six-year deal in the summer of 2025. The term on the deal was intended to keep his overall cap hit down. Now, fans are starting to see the downside risk of that deal.

It remains unclear if Marchand will even participate in training camp this fall. The Panthers will be looking to get back into the playoff hunt, even with the assorted departures this offseason.

Marchand to Miss Chara Charity Game

Marchand highlighted in a related IG post that he would miss former teammate Zdeno Chara’s upcoming charity game in Slovakia.

“I won’t be able to make ​Z’s game. Unfortunately, I had to ‌have ⁠a surgery, was trying to fix a problem without surgery, but unfortunately that was unable to happen and had to kind of do it last minute.”

The matchup is slated for August 21 and features several former Bruins’ teammates as they pay homage to Chara’s career. The game also intends to raise funds for various causes.

The Panthers forward added that he won’t be ready in time to attend the match in Europe.

“With the ​time and recovery ​I am ⁠going to need, I won’t be able to make it and play in the ​game, unfortunately.”

Marchand and the Panthers hope that he will be ready sooner rather than later for what will be a pivotal season in Florida.

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Panthers Hoping to See Veteran Hit Major Milestone

Marchand is 48 games away from 1,200 career matches. That’s a significant milestone the organization would love to see the veteran forward accomplish.

He ended last season with 1,152 games played and over 1,000 points. Those two accomplishments could be enough to walk him straight to the Hockey Hall of Fame.

That said, it doesn’t sound like Marchand is done in the NHL. He still looks eager to contribute to the Panthers, though it clearly seems like the club’s window of contention is closing.

So, the goal will be to take advantage of the time the team has left. The core is still talented enough, though it’s unclear if it has enough gas to get back in the race for one more Cup.