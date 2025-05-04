Panthers’ Bobrovsky Shares Honest Message on Facing Ex-Teammate

The Florida Panthers will take on the Toronto Maple Leafs in the second round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs. This is the second such matchup between these teams, as the Panthers defeated the Maple Leafs in the second round back in 2023. However, this year, former teammates Sergei Bobrovsky and Anthony Stolarz will face each other.

Stolarz and Bobrovsky spent time with each other in 2024. Bobrovsky served as the starting netminder for a Florida team that went on to win the Stanley Cup. In the offseason, Stolarz signed a contract with Toronto. Ahead of this intense postseason clash, the current Panthers goalie is opening up about taking on a former comrade.

“We had the good relationship,” Bobrovsky said Friday, via NHL.com’s Mike Zeisberger. “It was a good partnership last year, but (this series) is going to be good and it’s going to be fun. He’s a good goalie and going to be good challenge for us.”

Panthers’ Bobrovsky Notes Unpredictability of NHL

Ex-teammates facing each other in the postseason certainly isn’t a new occurrence. For instance, Dallas Stars forward Mikko Rantanen faced his former team in the first round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs. He helped Dallas eliminate the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday night, in fact.

Bobrovsky noted how unpredictable the NHL can be, which helps create these sorts of situations. The Panthers goalie pointed to an instance with his own team, as well. Over the years, Brad Marchand captained the Boston Bruins into the postseason against Florida. At the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline, he joined the Panthers through trade.

“In our business, it happens often,” the Panthers goalie said, via Zeisberger. “You know, you play with guys and then you play against them. Like, look at [Marchand], you know, like you never thought you’re going to play on the same team with them, and all of a sudden, we compete together now fighting for our dreams. We’re going to compete and it’s going to be a good challenge again.

“I’ve been lucky to have great guys, great partners with me. All of them are great guys, and I learned from them as well. So, it’s a very productive relationship, you know? And I’m always very supportive. I try to help because at the end of the day we’re trying to reach one goal together.”

Maple Leafs’ Stolarz Addresses Bobrovsky Matchup

Stolarz has had a fine debut season in Toronto. He played a career-high 34 games this past year, starting 33 of them. He played to a remarkable .926 save percentage in those games. His 31.2 Goals Saved Above Expected was second only to Winnipeg Jets star Connor Hellebuyck, according to Evolving Hockey.

Stolarz is undoubtedly looking forward to playing his old Panthers teammates. However, he did not want to give his old team any bulletin board material. For him, this is like any other playoff series.

“It’s going to be like that against any team,” the ex-Panthers goalie said, via Zeisberger. “Obviously, you look around the League, I’ve watched a lot of the playoff games. You look at how many pucks go low to high, ‘D’ shoot it, they get through and guys are either tipping or they go straight in. There’s a reason defenseman scoring goes up in the playoffs, because everyone knows you need to win those battles in the trenches.”

The Maple Leafs are looking for their first Stanley Cup since 1967. Meanwhile, the Panthers hope to win back-to-back Cups and their second championship in franchise history. Game 1 takes place at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada on Monday night.