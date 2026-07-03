Sergei Bobrovsky Explains Why He Left the Panthers

Sergei Bobrovsky said the Florida Panthers didn’t want to re-sign him, which is why he signed with the Toronto Maple Leafs as a free agent.

The Maple Leafs signed Bobrovsky on July 1, the first day of NHL free agency, to a three-year, $21 million contract after his seven-year, $70 million contract with the Panthers expired.

Though Bobrovsky wanted to return to Florida, ultimately the team decided to move in a different direction and acquire Jacob Markstrom in a trade with the New Jersey Devils. It was at that point that Bobrovsky realized that he was not going back to Florida.

Sergei Bobrovsky Explains Why He Left Florida

Speaking to Toronto reporters on Friday after his signing with the Maple Leafs was made official, the goalie affectionately known as “Bob” explained why he ultimately left Florida.

“It’s a business. The organization decided to move in a different direction, and that’s pretty much it. I respect that. I have nothing against them. That’s hockey, and they’re responsible for their part, and I respect that. In my position, I only want to keep the appreciation and thank everything they have done for me. It’s been an amazing journey for me, and I can’t thank them enough for everything they have done,” Bobrovsky said.

“Pretty much on that last day when the trade happened with Jacob Markstrom, that was pretty much the end.”

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Sergei Bobrovsky Ready to Win Another Stanley Cup in Toronto

With the Panthers, Bobrovsky backstopped the team to three straight Stanley Cup Finals, including winning the Stanley Cup in 2024 and 2025.

The Maple Leafs have not won the Stanley Cup as a franchise since 1967, and Bobrovsky is hoping that he can be the missing piece to finally help this team get over the hump and capture their first cup since the Original 6 era.

Although he turns 38 in September, Bobrovsky keeps himself in incredible physical condition, and he believes that he can still help this team win even at his advanced age.

“Well, first of all, I love the game so much. I love the game. I love everything about the game, so it’s been a fun process for me, and as I go deeper (in my career), I love it even more,” Bobrovsky said.

“Not only me, it’s the people around me, even in Florida, so many people helped me develop and be better, my teammates, medical staff, physical staff, all the coaches. As you get older, you appreciate that every day more and more. My approach is just to appreciate every time on the day, on the ice. It’s a blessing to be a hockey player in the NHL.”

With the Maple Leafs, Bobrovsky will team up with his former backup in Florida, Anthony Stolarz, to hopefully help form a two-headed monster that can help the Maple Leafs win the Stanley Cup.

As for the Panthers, they will run with Markstrom and Akira Schmid next season as they look to move on from the Bobrovsky era and try to win another Stanley Cup.