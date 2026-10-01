When is Brad Marchand Coming Back? Injury Return Timeline for Panthers Star

The Florida Panthers dealt with the injury bug all throughout last season. It’s a big reason that, after winning back-to-back Stanley Cups, they didn’t even make the playoffs.

To start this season, they’re a lot healthier, but it isn’t perfect. Brad Marchand currently isn’t playing due to injury.

Marchand’s absence didn’t stop them from getting a 1-0 win in the season opener at the defending champion Carolina Hurricanes.

Eventually, though, Marchand’s grittiness and leadership — as well as still a strong skillset — will be missed by the Panthers.

They’ll just be hoping he can heal up and get back on the ice sooner rather than later, and in the meantime, that everyone else can stay healthy, too.

What Happened to Brad Marchand?

Marchand shared in the middle of August that he had offseason surgery. It hasn’t been disclosed what actually was done.

During the 2025-26 season, he dealt with a lower-body injury.

The Associated Press wrote, “Marchand revealed in mid-August that he had surgery, the details of which have not been released. He was dogged by a lower-body issue for much of last season when Florida’s hopes of contending for what would have been a third consecutive Stanley Cup were derailed by injuries throughout the lineup.”

Marchand missed 30 games in 2025-26 with an injury. He had 27 goals and 27 assists in 52 games.

The Panthers shut Marchand down when it became clear they weren’t going to the playoffs.

When is Brad Marchand Coming Back?

Marchand initially wasn’t expected to be back before the start of November.

The Panthers have made it sound like he’ll miss at least a month while he recovers from offseason surgery. According to the AP, that’s an absence of at least 14 games.

“He’s going to take the month of October for rehab,” Panthers coach Paul Maurice told the AP during training camp. “That may mean he’s ready to play right at the end of it. That may mean he needs a short period of time, assuming no setbacks. But we’re planning on rehabbing for October.”

That timeline has sped up a little bit.

NHL.com’s Max Miller reported after the Panthers’ season opener that Marchand has a chance to beat the end-of-October timeline.

By how much? That’s unknown, but the positive takeaway for Panthers fans is that such news surely means Marchand’s rehab is going well.

Florida will certainly be glad to welcome him back into the lineup whenever he is ready, but given that Marchand is 38, it may be wise not to rush things too much. It’s more important that the Panthers have Marchand good to go at the end of the season rather than at the beginning.