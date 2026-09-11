Fiala Injury Update Could Derail Kings Season from the Start

The LA Kings did not get the Kevin Fiala injury update they would have hoped for.

The team issued a statement on Thursday, announcing that the Swiss forward would miss the beginning of training camp due to surgery related to the injuries sustained at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

The statement further added that there was no timeline for his return.

That’s the sort of situation that could derail the Kings’ season from the start.

Los Angeles is already a bit thin offensively as it is. The team did not add any significant offensive pieces this summer. Beyond the arrival of Artemi Panarin, the Kings failed to land a high-profile center, with veteran Mats Zuccarello being the most notable offseason acquisition.

That’s why the latest Fiala injury update is nothing short of a crushing blow to the Kings. If they can’t find someone to pick up the slack at the beginning of the season, the club could find itself out of the playoff picture early on.

That’s no bueno, especially when considering that the Kings aren’t exactly the most competitive team in the Western Conference this season.

Medical Expert Offers Hope in Latest Fiala Injury Update

As gloomy as the most recent Kevin Fiala injury update seems, there could be a sliver of hope for the Kings.

Notable medical expert Dr. Harjas Grewal believes that the surgery Fiala has undergone is a relatively minor procedure related to his earlier surgeries. In particular, Grewal thinks it could be a routine procedure to remove hardware from his previous interventions.

Assuming the best and his recovery went well from the initial surgery, possible that Fiala is just getting the hardware from his initial surgery removed https://t.co/cQtLtuUSPZ — Dr. Harjas Grewal (@Harjas_Grewal) September 11, 2026

If that’s the case, it could mean removal of plates or screws used as part of the initial treatment. That’s why the latest update may not be nearly as tough as initially believed.

Since the Kings aren’t revealing much in terms of the nature of the procedure(s), there’s no real way to know if Grewal’s opinion is accurate.

As he outlined in his opinion, this situation hinges on the latest Kevin Fiala injury update coming off the heels of a successful first set of surgeries.

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Kings Need Fiala Back As Soon As Possible

In short, the LA Kings need Kevin Fiala back as soon as possible. It will be extremely difficult for the club to replace such a valuable piece.

The 30-year-old scored 18 goals and 40 points in 56 games last season. He missed the remainder of the season following his injury at the Olympics. He was coming off a 35-goal season in 2024-25, marking a stretch of six straight 20-goal campaigns. The former first-round pick has topped 30 goals twice in his career.

So, let’s hope that this Fiala injury update is naught more than just a part of the recovery process. If everything goes according to Grewal’s opinion, Fiala could be back on the ice much sooner than anticipated.

That situation would bode well for the Kings, as they face a tough challenge in the Pacific Division this season. The club will be in tough against the Edmonton Oilers, Anaheim Ducks, and Vegas Golden Knights. But there’s always the chance that Fiala gets back on the ice much sooner than expected.