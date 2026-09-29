Kings Get Major Updates on Connor McDavid, Auston Matthews, Zach Werenski

The Los Angeles Kings continue to find their way into the playoffs, but they’ve struggled to take that next step.

That hasn’t stopped them from taking a bit of a Hollywood approach to things. If they see a big name available, they’re interested — like with the trade for Artemi Panarin last season.

So as the 2026-27 NHL season dawns, it’s worth keeping an eye on what the Kings are up to. They aren’t always immediately viewed as a player in key conversations, but they are in Los Angeles. That matters.

And a new update from ESPN’s Emily Kaplan is especially intriguing because of the three names she brings up: Connor McDavid, Auston Matthews and Zach Werenski.

As it stands, all will be free agents in two years.

Kings Updates on McDavid, Matthews, Werenski

This is what Kaplan wrote about the three superstars on Tuesday:

“The summer of 2028 has the potential to include some enormous names, including Connor McDavid, Auston Matthews and Zach Werenski. If any of those players actually hit the market, I’d expect the Kings to make a pitch. A lot has to happen before then. But remember what the move for Panarin signaled: This is an organization that’s still thinking big.”

McDavid and his Edmonton Oilers, Matthews and his Toronto Maple Leafs, and Werenski and his Columbus Blue Jackets all seem like they could move closer to a breakup by the time they reach free agency.

Of course, trades are also in play for those guys if it starts to look like they won’t be signing contract extensions. Then again, the Kings showed they don’t mind trading for a star, too.

L.A. has landed big fish in the NHL before — including Wayne Gretzky — so don’t count them out.

Kings Outlook

Kaplan seems to like what the Kings have done this offseason.

“The Kings have been willing to act aggressively rather than simply waiting for their prospects to develop,” Kaplan writes. “They swung for Artemi Panarin last season, then doubled down by signing Erik Gustafsson (34), Erik Haula (35), Corey Perry (41) and Mats Zuccarello (38) in free agency. The L.A. market is desirable to veteran players, which is worth remembering beyond this season.”

They certainly aren’t a young team.

The one obvious difference is that Anze Kopitar has retired, but the Kings still have Drew Doughty, and he’s the new captain.

“The Los Angeles Kings are one of the NHL’s biggest organizational wild cards,” Kaplan writes. “They’ve made the playoffs five consecutive seasons without advancing past the first round. They’ve changed coaches again, bringing in Peter Laviolette. Anze Kopitar retired and Drew Doughty, the only holdover from the Stanley Cup teams, has replaced him as captain. And yet, the Kings won’t treat this like a rebuild.”

Teams in Hollywood rarely rebuild. The Kings have their sights set on big names and big prizes.