Kings Expected to Sign $34 Million Former Canadiens Star

The Los Angeles Kings are expected to make one more addition to their roster this summer. So far, general manager Ken Holland has made a few relatively under-the-radar moves during the offseason. Los Angeles has brought in veteran free agents Mats Zuccarello and Erik Haula, while also re-signing Scott Laughton.

Holland and the Kings, however, are now predicted to land Patrik Laine as well. Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox expects the two sides to come to an agreement in the near future. According to the reporter, the former Montreal Canadiens forward should end up in Southern California for various reasons.

For starters, the Los Angeles Kings are one of just a few teams to be linked with Laine this summer. Due to the lack of attention to the oft-injured star, Knox believes that the winger could very well end up on “a team with previous interest.” NHL insider David Pagnotta has mentioned Los Angeles in the race for the forward several times this summer.

The New York Islanders have also been mentioned as a possible landing spot for Laine. Beat writer Stefen Rosner, however, has reported that New York does not want to give the winger guaranteed money. “From what I’ve been told, the Islanders did have conversations with Patrik Laine’s camp when free agency opened,” claimed Rosner. “I don’t believe the Islanders were willing, or are willing, to offer Laine anything more than a Professional Tryout (PTO).”

L.A. Kings Can Afford to Give Patrik Laine Short-Term Contract

The Los Angeles Kings are interested in Laine to help boost their offense. After all, the club managed to score just 220 total goals during the 2025-26 season. This was by far the lowest tally of any playoff team. More specifically, the Kings need help on the power play. Only two NHL teams posted fewer goals on the man advantage than Los Angeles (38) this past season.

While Laine was injured for most of the recent campaign, he does have a history of lighting the lamp on the power play. The veteran winger led the league with 20 goals on the man advantage in 2017-18. Although this was a long time ago, the Canadiens star did reach 15 PP goals during the 2024-25 campaign. The Kings would certainly benefit from a similar goal output from the star this coming season.

Laine most recently finished off a four-year, $34.8 million contract in Montreal. The Athletic’s Chris Johnston recently predicted that the star forward would earn a one-year deal under the $1 million mark this summer. If true, the Los Angeles Kings could afford the deal. According to PuckPedia.com, L.A. has just under $2 million in projected cap space.

Los Angeles Would Hope Star Remains Healthy

Teams are undoubtedly concerned about Laine’s injury history. Nevertheless, the winger recently hinted that he is fit and ready to contribute on the ice. “I’ll be playing in this league for a long time. That’s not a question,” Laine told reporters in June. “That’s never something I’ve doubted. I just kind of need an opportunity. Great shape, feel good. Still got a lot of time before next season, so that’s definitely something I’m not worried about.”

If healthy, he could become a solid middle-six winger for the Los Angeles Kings. At the moment, new signings Haula and Zuccarello are penciled in on the team’s second line.