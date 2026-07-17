Los Angeles Kings Offseason Recap

In this series, Heavy Sports is looking at what every NHL team has done over the offseason. Next up is the Los Angeles Kings. The Kings are coming off an underwhelming season, which led to a coaching change. Jim Hiller was fired midway through the year with D.J. Smith filling in during the interim. Peter Laviolette now takes over behind the Los Angeles bench as head coach. He will look to help this team achieve more success come playoff time; they have been eliminated in the first round of the postseason in five consecutive seasons dating back to 2022.

Who are the Kings Additions?

Key additions: Erik Gustafsson, Erik Haula, Jan Jenik, Lane Pederson, Corey Perry, Scott Perunovich, Mats Zuccarrello

The Kings have made a few interesting moves this summer. Mats Zuccarrello should add some scoring punch to an offense that needs it. Zuccarrello recorded 15 goals and 39 assists for 54 points in 59 games with the Minnesota Wild last year. Erik Haula adds more depth to the forward core; he amassed 14 goals and 24 assists for 38 points in 81 games with the Nashville Predators last season. Corey Perry is back with the squad once again; he was shipped off from the club to the Tampa Bay Lightning this past trade deadline. Defenseman Brandt Clarke received a five year $37 million contract extension. Recent acquisition Scott Laughton was also extended for three years at $10.5 million. Of note, longtime franchise player Drew Doughty will not receive an extension this summer as he heads into a contract year next season.

Who are the Kings Subtractions?

Key subtractions: Kyle Burroughs, Phoenix Copley, Mathieu Joseph, Jeff Malott, Anze Kopitar, Andrei Kuzmenko

Anze Kopitar has retired from the game; he leaves as one of the best players to ever suit up for the Kings organization. He leaves a major leadership hole to fill in regards to the team’s captaincy. Forward Andrei Kuzmenko was not extended; the addition of Artemi Panarin to this group made him an expendable asset. Forward Mathieu Joseph was also not brought back by the team as he was a deadline rental.

It is not clear if this team has done enough to remain in contention next year. They were fortunate to make the playoffs last season with 20 overtime/shootout loss points inflating this team’s record in the standings. It has been a somewhat underwhelming summer by general manager Ken Holland. The hope is that a full season of Panarin will make a major difference. Kevin Fiala returning will help; he was missed in the later half of this past season after sustaining a season-ending injury in the Olympics. Quinton Byfield making a jump in his game would be huge. Clarke will have to step up on the back-end as well with Doughty not getting any younger. Laviolette will aim to make a difference as the team’s new bench boss. Overall, with a western conference picture getting tighter, the goal of remaining in contention status will be difficult for this team moving forward.

All transactions are available via Puck Pedia.