Minnesota Wild Make Announcement on John Hynes’ Future

The Minnesota Wild have steadily been building into one of the Western Conference’s best teams in the past few seasons, but after a quiet summer of moves full of speculation, it’s unclear if this is a team that’s set up to take the next major leap towards their goal of a Stanley Cup.

Obviously, the story of the off-season thus far has been the future of defenseman Quinn Hughes, and with an extension still yet to be signed, the question marks will continue until a decision is made on his future, one way or another. That’s not all that was being talked about in Minnesota however, and now, the team have locked down a key piece of their future, making the announcement official on Tuesday.

John Hynes Officially Extended by the Wild

One constant in Minnesota in recent years has been Head Coach John Hynes, and while some fans have had question marks over him, in the past two seasons, he’s proven that he’s the coach that can potentially take a loaded Wild roster to the next level.

Clearly, General Manager of the Year Bill Guerin seems to believe the same, as the team took to social media on Tuesday to announce that the organization has inked Hynes to a multi-year extension, keeping him in Minnesota for years to come as they continue to chase their goal of a Stanley Cup.

This move has been coming for quite some time, as there has been rumors of a deal dating back to August this year, and given how consistent Hynes has been, it was truly a no-brainer for both parties.

In 2025/26, the Wild won their first Stanley Cup Playoffs series in 11 years, coming in Hynes’ third season as Head Coach, and with the addition of a veteran like Blake Coleman to the roster this summer, clearly, they believe he is the coach to help them take that next, giant leap.

Can the Wild be Stanley Cup Contenders This Season?

Unfortunately, the Wild still have plenty of moves to make to be true Stanley Cup contenders, and while many will focus on Quinn Hughes and his lack of a contract beyond 2026/27, their center depth is also a major talking point.

Sure, the team have Joel Eriksson Ek and Danila Yurov, both of whom have different skillsets but plenty of talent, but the star power for a team with lofty goals like Minnesota simply isn’t there. They have reportedly been targeting Dylan Larkin from the Red Wings, but as of right now, nothing is imminent, and until the team can find a star in their top-six, questions will continue over the legitimacy of their team.

Ultimately though, whether or not they fix their center depth, this is a team that’s taken off under Hynes, and given that they want to build themselves into a long-term success, keeping him around is the best move to make right now.