Guerin Shoots Down False Narrative About Quinn Hughes Talks

Bill Guerin is the only one who really knows what’s going on as fans and analysts wait for breaking news on the Quinn Hughes front. Hoping to see an extension, fans are hearing crickets, which has many wondering what the delay is.

What we have learned is that this isn’t about the two sides talking often and being on different pages. This isn’t a standoff or some kind of discord.

Guerin Shoots Down a False Narrative About Hughes Contract Talks

To make sure the truth about how things are going with talks comes through, Guerin shot down any notion that there was trouble brewing. It’s not as though the two sides can’t hammer out smaller details or are stuck on some non-negotiable.

“I think everyone imagines we’re having these intense negotiations every single day,” Guerin said. “We don’t talk about it, really. I think because I’ve been in that spot before, I understand it maybe a little more, it’s not personal. It’s a life decision that he has to make and it’s his decision. I get it.”

This is just something that’s going to take time, and hounding Hughes about it while the season is going and the Wild are doing incredibly well doesn’t make a lot of sense.

He added, “I’m not putting deadlines on anybody, saying by this date or that date. I’m just kind of living day by day. At some point, we’re going to need to have some kind of discussion. But everyone knows where everyone stands. He knows. He’s got all of the information he needs. He knows how much we like him and how much we want to keep him. He’s just got to figure out what he wants to do.”

Guerin Not Looking to Trade Hughes

Even if the two sides never sit down at the negotiating table to talk contract, Guerin isn’t ready to start making trade calls. In fact, he might not even take them.

When asked if he’d be prepared to go past the trade deadline with Hughes still on the roster, but with no extension: “As of today, yeah. I don’t know. But if you ask me in two or three months, it might be a different answer. We’ll have to see.”

Guerin is being patient. That’s the best he can do right now. Essentially, Hughes will sit down and talk when he’s ready to. The defenseman hinted a few weeks ago that he thought something might be close. His definition of close seems different from most.