NHL Insider Discloses “Panic” Level Of Quinn Hughes’ Future With Wild

It’s the main question on the minds of Minnesota Wild fans everywhere – when is defenseman Quinn Hughes, whom the club acquired in a blockbuster trade with the Vancouver Canucks in December of last season, going to be signed to a new contract?

Hughes, who can become an unrestricted free agent next summer, became eligible for a contract extension when the calendar flipped to July earlier this offseason. However, general manager Bill Guerin has not been able to get Hughes and his representation to sign on the dotted line – at least, not yet.

Naturally, Wild fans are growing a bit concerned with each passing day that a deal isn’t announced.

Top NHL Insider Discloses “Panic” Level For Quinn Hughes’ Future With The Minnesota Wild

According to top NHL Insider Elliotte Friedman, Hughes is likely to agree to a three-year extension with a whopping salary cap hit of $18 million per season, which would automatically make him the highest-paid player by annual salary in Wild history – and he doesn’t have any panic level over the lack of a deal just yet.

“I have believed that Hughes is going to sign 3X18 in Minnesota. That is my prediction. And now people are starting to wonder what’s going on here. And I don’t have any panic about it yet,” Friedman said.

Additionally, Friedman noted that the lack of progress on a deal may be because Hughes is simply enjoying his time off during the summer.

“Somebody had a really good line about that today to me. They said, Quinn Hughes has been too busy having fun this summer with Jack to worry about signing an extension. Like, you can’t find them anywhere. They’re out,” he said.

Last season, combined with the Canucks and Wild, Hughes scored seven goals with 69 assists, and added four goals and 11 assists in 11 postseason games.

Quinn Hughes Said He’s Open To A Contract Extension

The Wild, who were eliminated in the Western Conference Semifinal by the rival Colorado Avalanche, would love nothing more than to capitalize on their massive investment by signing Hughes to an extension.

Not long after their playoff run came to a close earlier this spring, Hughes said that he would be open to re-signing with the club.

“I really like it here. I would definitely be open to re-signing. We’ll see what Billy wants to do,” Hughes said. “We’re 36 hours removed [from elimination]. I’m not sure I’m ready to get into details, what they would look like.”

“Not all that’s up to me. Going into a year signed would be better,” Hughes said. “But I’m a pretty mentally tough and focused guy. If we didn’t have something done, I’d be ready to go no matter what.”

Meanwhile, he also spoke glowingly about his experience with the Wild and in Minnesota, known for deep hockey roots.

“I think I can say that I really like it here. I love the team. I love the city and the fans. Just being in that locker room, it’s a special group,” he said. “It’s an amazing state, so passionate about hockey.”