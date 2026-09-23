NHL Insider Shuts Down Popular Quinn Hughes Narrative

Last season, the Minnesota Wild turned heads everywhere thanks to the bold acquisition of former Norris Trophy-winning defenseman Quinn Hughes from the Vancouver Canucks in a blockbuster trade not many saw coming.

While it was presumed by most that Hughes would land with an Eastern Conference club if he were moved, Wild GM Bill Guerin stunned them all by rolling the dice on acquiring him without the guarantee of a contract extension beyond 2027.

And while Guerin and the Wild are attempting to secure Hughes’ services beyond this upcoming campaign, a popular Canucks Insider is shutting down a particular narrative surrounding the former Vancouver captain.

NHL Insider Shuts Down Popular Narrative Surrounding Minnesota Wild Defenseman Quinn Hughes

According to popular Canucks Insider Rick Dhaliwal, Hughes moved on from Vancouver not because of wanting to no longer play for a Canadian-based team, but rather out of his desire to win and being tired of the “chaos”.

“Quinn Hughes did not leave [Vancouver] and asked for a trade because it was an American thing and he’s doing what these Americans are doing off that Olympic team; Hughes wanted to win, he was tired of the chaos, he was tired of the circus.”

With the Wild, Hughes returned to the Stanley Cup Playoffs and helped them reach the second round thanks to their upset win over the Dallas Stars before eventually being defeated by the Colorado Avalanche.

The Wild Are Attempting To Re-Sign Hughes

While the Wild are attempting to sign Hughes, NHL Insider Frank Seravalli made it clear that he would be surprised if a deal wasn’t in place by the time the regular season opens in just a few days’ time.

“I wouldn’t be shocked if neither guy had an extension by opening night. Certainly not for lack of trying in Minnesota,” Servalli said Tuesday on Sportsnet’s FAN Morning Show. “The structure has changed in the salary cap environment. I think the Minnesota Wild have made peace with that and understand —obviously paying Kirill Kaprizov to start — I think they’re willing to be in that $20 million range. They’d just like a commitment. It’s like, ‘Great, great, we’ll figure out the AAV later. We just want you to say yes, you’re re-signing in Minnesota. Yes, you will be my girlfriend.’ Essentially, ‘Just tell me you’ll be my girlfriend and we’ll figure out the terms later.’ That’s kind of where they’re at.”