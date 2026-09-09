Latest On Quinn Hughes Is Not Good News For The Wild

One of the main storylines for fans of the Minnesota Wild right now is what will ultimately happen with defenseman Quinn Hughes, who has one year left on his contract.

Hughes, a former Norris Trophy-winning defenseman and captain of the Vancouver Canucks, was acquired by the Wild in mid-December in a blockbuster trade that took many by surprise, as the prevailing thought was that he would be dealt to an Eastern Conference club.

However, Hughes has not signed an extension as of yet with the Wild despite having been eligible for one as soon as the calendar turned to July earlier in the summer. And the latest report from a key NHL Insider isn’t painting an optimistic picture for the chances of him ultimately sticking around.

NHL Insider Paints Dismal Picture For Chances Of Minnesota Wild Re-Signing Quinn Hughes

According to NHL Insider Jeff Marek, he feels as though he’s watching a hostage situation unfolding.

“I think Quinn Hughes feels a couple of ways here,” he said recently on the Sekeras and Price podcast. “Like, I think it’s safe to say we all know that he wants to play with his brother, and I think we all sort of put on our Quinn Hughes recorder rings recently. It’s like, ‘Oh, why is he following (Devils prospect) Seamus Casey? Oh look, it’s another picture of the family!’

“It’s almost like a hostage video – what is he trying to tell us?” he continued. “What is Quinn Hughes trying to say here without saying something? You guys all went through this in Vancouver with Quinn Hughes, and now Minnesota’s going through it.”

Meanwhile, NHL Insider Chris Johnston indicated he feels Hughes just isn’t ready to make a commitment one way or the other.

“My understanding of this situation, through the summer, is I think he was having trouble basically making up his mind about what he wants to do for his future,” Johnston said. “There’s a desire that we’ve known for years to one day play with his brother. I think he did enjoy his Minnesota experience after the trade was made partway through last year with Vancouver… I’m sure he’s been doing some degree of soul-searching and leaning on conversations with the people he trusts around him, but he’s going to have to make a call on what’s best. I think the posture of Minnesota is that they’re here.”

“I don’t think there are any restrictions on their end in terms of making him a very wealthy man. But he has to be willing to sign it. And, at least to this point, I don’t think that has been committed to or something he’s ready to do.”

Quinn Hughes Sounded Open To Re-Upping In Minnesota

Shortly after the Wild were eliminated in the second round of the postseason by the Colorado Avalanche, Hughes made it clear that he’s liked playing in Minnesota so far.

“I love the team. I love the city and the fans,” Hughes said about his short experience with the Wild so far. “Just being in that locker room, it’s a special group.”

Wild fans will be waiting with bated breath for news of an extension.