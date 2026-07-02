Mats Zuccarello Doesn’t Hold Back After Split From Wild

The era of Mats Zuccarello with the Minnesota Wild officially came to a close on Wednesday, the opening day of the NHL’s 2026 free agency period. Zuccarello, who was not retained by Wild GM Bill Guerin, signed a one-year contract to join the Los Angeles Kings.

Zuccarello, who signed with the Wild as a free agent ahead of the 2019-20 NHL season, wasn’t brought back for what would have been an eighth year with the franchise. While it can be the harsh nature of the business, there were still feelings of disappointment on Zuccarello’s part.

Former Minnesota Wild Forward Mats Zuccarello Was Disappointed After Departing

Zuccarello admitted that it was difficult for him, especially after finding out weeks after their season ended in May against the Colorado Avalanche in the Western Conference Semifinal that they didn’t want to re-sign him to a new deal.

“I’m not bitter or anything,” Zuccarello said Wednesday on a video call with reporters via The Athletic. “I’ve had seven really good years (in Minnesota). Billy has been really good to me and my family. And once we talked and cleared the air a little bit, it’s a hockey decision.”

However, he made it clear that he isn’t holding any grudges, and was even sure to with the Wild luck moving forward.

“I’m sad to leave after seven years,” he continued. “You get relationships with people around the rink, neighbors and you guys (media). But you’re looking at the next chapter. It was a really special time in Minnesota. I don’t want it to be a big deal. I have no anger or bitterness (toward) the team or the organization. I wish them all luck.”

Meanwhile, GM Bill Guerin copped to the fact that he should have been more forthright with Zuccarello about their impending split.

“I don’t blame Zuccy,” Guerin said. “Honestly, I took way too much time after the season to reach out to him and communicate with him, and that’s on me. Zuccy probably deserved better than that. When we did connect a couple of weeks ago, we had a great conversation.

“He’s a big boy. He understands that this is a business. I spoke to him today and wished him luck.”

Mats Zuccarello Penned A Touching Thnk You Note To Wild Fans

Zuccarello wrote a touching letter to Wild fans, thanking them for the support that they’d shown him and his family during their seven years with the club.

In part, the statement read:

“I can’t thank you enough for the incredible support you showed me and my family during our time with the Wild. I am incredibly grateful for the love, support, and passion you showed us throughout my time with the Wild.

The State of Hockey is unlike anywhere else. Your passion for the game, your loyalty to this team, and the energy you brought every night made it an absolute privilege to wear the Wild sweater.

Minnesota will always hold a special place in my heart. While it’s difficult to say goodbye, I leave with tremendous gratitude for the friendships, experiences, and unforgettable moments we shared together.”