Minnesota Wild, Dylan Larkin Trade Could Be “Imminent”

The Minnesota Wild have been involved in the Dylan Larkin trade saga for a good while now.

There was no resolution to the matter in Detroit, even after the resignation of GM Steve Yzerman. A couple of weeks into the 2026 season, Larkin remains on the Red Wings’ roster.

The Wild are off to a fine start, notching a 6-2-2 record through their first 10 games. Detroit, on the other hand, is not seeing the same success. They currently sit at the very bottom of the Atlantic with a 3-3-3 record. They’re nothing if not consistently mediocre so far. In 7 games, Larkin only has 5 points.

Now, insiders are reporting that this Larkin drama could be coming to an end very soon.

The Minnesota Wild Could Finalize a Trade for Dylan Larkin Very Soon

In a recent appearance on KFAN, Michael Russo of The Athletic dropped some exciting news regarding Larkin’s eventual move.

“I think it’s going to happen soon,” said Russo. “I am under the impression from multiple sources that there was a conference call with the Red Wings the other day. I think there’s a lot of rumors out there that it’s getting close. It’s ugly right now in Detroit. They’re not playing well. He’s not playing well. I think they’d like to make a move at some point.”

Michael Russo isn’t the first to hint at a Larkin trade happening soon. ESPN’s John Buccigross also said last Friday that a trade would be coming in the next “7-10 days.” With today being Wednesday, that range is now roughly 2-5 days if he’s correct.

Could it be to the Minnesota Wild? Absolutely. Detroit Red Wings executives have been spotted at some recent Wild games, which sure makes it look like they’re getting a closer look at some of their potential trade compensation. A name they’re likely keeping a close eye on is center Danila Yurov.

Dylan Larkin Expands Trade List

Per Max Bultman of Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic, Dylan Larkin’s trade list sits at 10 teams.

“The 10 teams for which he would currently accept a trade are the Florida Panthers, Minnesota Wild, Vegas Golden Knights, Dallas Stars, Washington Capitals, Carolina Hurricanes, Utah Mammoth, Tampa Bay Lightning, New Jersey Devils and Colorado Avalanche, a league source, speaking under condition of anonymity to address negotiations that are not public, confirmed to LeBrun.”

They also confirmed that the Montreal Canadiens are not on the list, a team that is believed to have strong interest in Larkin’s services.

As far as the Minnesota Wild go, it feels like they have as good a chance as they’ve ever had to land the center.