Minnesota Wild Get Concerning Quinn Hughes Take

The Minnesota Wild’s season is over, and now all eyes are on their pending decision on Quinn Hughes.

Hughes is set to become a free agent after the 2026-2027 season. Therefore, the time is now for a contract extension. However, the obvious statement is that Hughes will demand a huge payday. Add in the fact that Kirill Kaprizov will begin hitting the books for $17 million this season, and you have a tough decision.

The decision shouldn’t be tough, right? You have a top-two defenseman and top-five player in the world on your team. Why wouldn’t you just get the deal done immediately?

As is usual in Minnesota sports, it can’t be all that simple.

Minnesota Wild Need To Be Careful With Hughes Extension

This is in no way to say that the Minnesota Wild shouldn’t extend Hughes; they obviously should. However, there must be a carefulness about it. Bill Scott of NHLTradeRumor put it plainly.

“The Wild are finally maneuvering out of their dead-cap era, but committing another $17 million AAV would paralyze their depth. If Hughes’ camp sets that as the floor for negotiations, Minnesota has to pivot. Keeping him as an “own rental” for a playoff push next season is a luxury they simply cannot afford given the massive haul he would command in the trade market right now.”

Minnesota has already leverage much of their future on just acquiring Quinn Hughes to begin with. They’ve already sent Marco Rossi, Liam Ohgren, Zeev Buium, and a 2026 first-rounder just for Hughes to put their sweater on.

Giving him big money leverages that future even more, and makes it the present. Minnesota would need players like Charlie Stramel or Hunter Haight to become full-time NHL’ers pretty immediately in order to save money. You could, of course, argue that as a good thing.

It must also be kept in mind that Minnesota must go out and get a top-line center this offseason. A Hughes extension needs to keep that in mind financially.

Kirill Kaprizov Gets Fair Criticism After Round 2 Loss

Scott Rogust of FanSided provided some heavy criticism towards Kirill Kaprizov, the highest-paid hockey player in the universe.

“Fans of any team would never be happy to see their star player go without a shot on goal in a must-win game. For the Wild fanbase. it might sting even worse.

In overtime, the Wild had a two-on-one opportunity to score a goal. Kaprizov, instead of shooting the puck on net, decided to pass it across ice. The decision backfired, as the Avalanche quickly raced into Minnesota’s zone, and seconds later, Kulak buried a shot past Jesper Wallstedt for the win.”

Quite frankly, it’s unacceptable that Kaprizov registered 0 shots on goal in an elimination game. While he did register an assist in the game and is tied for 2nd in playoff points as of Friday morning, it doesn’t make up for the transparency in Game 5.

While the shot he had at the end of the game wasn’t an A+ opportunity, it still would’ve been a much better choice than trying to force a pass across the slot. The highest-paid players need to make the highest-pressure plays.