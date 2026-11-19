Tyler Pitlick isn’t the most offensive player in the Minnesota Wild organization.

However, the Wild wouldn’t be in the position that they are in if they simply relied on one player. Following their most recent 7-3 victory over the Nashville Predators, the Wild find themselves in a strong position in the Western Conference.

After 23 games, the only team ahead of the Wild in the West are the Edmonton Oilers. With 36 points they are the top team in the Central Division, with the Dallas Stars and their 28 points the next closest team behind them.

And now, before they take on the Calgary Flames on Thursday night, they have revealed an addition.

“We have recalled forward Tyler Pitlick from the Iowa Wild,” the Wild revealed before Thursday’s game.

Minnesota Wild Lineup For Thursday Night Game Against the Calgary Flames

It’s unlikely that the Wild change their lineup to accomadate a late-day recall like Pitlick. If that remains true between now and tonight, it’s reasonable to expect the Wild to play with their lines from the last game.

Here are the line combinations that they held against the Predators.

Joel Eriksson Ek – Matt Boldy – Kirill Kaprisov

Blake Coleman – Michael McCarron – Bobby Brink

Nick Foligno – Marcus Foligno – Ryan Hartman

Yakov Trenin – Danila Yurov – Maxim Shabanov

Here are the defense pairings that they had:

Jonas Brodin – Brock Faber

Jared Spurgeon – Quinn Hughes

Zach Bogosian – Matt Kiersted

Tonight should be an interesting game, as the Wild (likely) continue their reign over the majority of the other NHL teams.

And they get to do it with Pitlick added to their roster.