NHL Injury Report: Sergachev, Foligno & Others on the Shelf

The NHL injury report continues to grow following Tuesday night’s action. Several veterans have hit the shelf after running into issues in their respective games.

Utah Mammoth defenseman Mikhail Sergachev and New Jersey Devils blueliner Jonas Siegenthaler both exited the same game, while another veteran, Nick Foligno, also left his game on Tuesday night.

So, let’s jump right into the latest injury updates.

Sergachev Hits NHL Injury Report

Mammoth blueliner Mikhail Sergachev was on fire during his team’s 5-3 win over the Devils. However, an unfortunate incident caused him to leave the game.

Sergachev had three assists against New Jersey before taking a puck to the head/ear area late in the second period. He did not return for the third. Utah hasn’t announced a significant timeline, but he’s currently considered day-to-day/questionable for Thursday.

While the Mammoth have not made any comments on the matter at this time, there is a genuine concern that Sergachev’s landing on the NHL injury report could be similar to the Brock Faber situation.

Hopefully, the club will have a positive update later on.

Foligno Left Wild Game With Upper-Body Injury

Nick Foligno left Minnesota’s 3-2 overtime loss to the Buffalo Sabres with an upper-body injury and did not return.

He played only 3:29 across five shifts. The injury came after an earlier collision with Rasmus Dahlin, although Minnesota hasn’t specified exactly what caused it.

Michael Russo later updated the situation, citing coach John Hynes who denied the injury had anything to do with the collision with Dahlin.

If that’s the case, it might not be long before the 40-year-old comes off the NHL injury report and back into the Wild’s lineup.

Ryan Lindgren Also Exits with Upper-Body Ailment

Seattle Kraken defenseman Ryan Lindgren left Seattle’s game against the Vegas Golden Knights with an upper-body injury and did not return. The Kraken confirmed he wouldn’t come back Tuesday.

As usual, the NHL injury report on Lindgren is vague, offering little insight into what actually happened.

Lindgren took this early hit during the first period of the Kraken’s 6-2 loss to Vegas. While it’s unclear that this was the precise cause of the injury, there’s reason to think that it could have been the case.

Lindgren skated for 3:57 across six shifts. It’s unclear if the 28-year-old will miss any time.

Another Seattle-Vegas Player Lands on NHL Injury Report

Another casualty from Tuesday night’s Vegas-Seattle matchup was veteran depth forward Victor Olofsson.

Olofsson also left Tuesday’s game against Seattle with an undisclosed injury and didn’t return. He’s currently listed day-to-day.

There is no clarity on how the injury occurred. The winger actually scored twice in the game before exiting with 10:48 of ice time across 15 shifts. It was a tough loss, but Vegas managed to hold on for the win.

Losing Olofsson for a prolonged period would be a blow to Vegas as he’s been a consistent piece after returning for a second stint in the desert. More information will surely come on Wednesday as the Knights get set to host the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday night.