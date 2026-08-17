Quinn Hughes, Minnesota Wild Negotiation Gets Major Twist

Minnesota Wild fans were hopeful that a Quinn Hughes extension would happen in early July.

Sadly, it’s now mid-August, and we’re still awaiting the massive news of the contract to hit the airwaves.

Hughes’ deal could approach or surpass a whopping $20 million per season. It’s understandable to think that a team needs to take a step back and consider such a large investment. However, we’re talking about Quinn Hughes: we know who he is, and we know he’s elite.

The extension of Hughes could solidify the Cup window that the Wild believe they have. However, recent developments have potentially thrown a bit of a wrench into things.

Minnesota Wild Negotiations with Quinn Hughes Hit a Snag

Beloved Minnesota Wild insider Michael Russo shared some insight on the ongoing negotiations between the team and Hughes’ camp. The thoughts were summarized by NHL Rumour Report on X.

“Michael Russo: Re Quinn Hughes/Wild: I just think that the type of concept that the Wild probably thought…changed probably the second that Philly did that [Leo Carlsson] offer sheet; I still think…it’s gonna get done, but…now it’s a true negotiation – The Sheet (8/11).”

Russo remains confident that a deal will get done between the best Hughes brother and the Wild. He expounded upon the thought and shared what he thought the deal might look like.

“Hughes’ deal will almost certainly be five years or less, which will likely be a trend with young stars due to the rising cap. At 26 years old, he would get a chance to hit another home run contract. Three years makes a lot of sense. Hughes would give the Wild four years to create a true Cup contender, and the term aligns with the end of his brother Jack’s contract.”

Wild fans should remain confident that a deal with Quinn Hughes will get done.

Hughes Likely to Remain in State of Hockey

If the Minnesota Wild can’t retain Quinn Hughes, then something went terribly wrong.

Players have always loved to play in the “State of Hockey,” and it’s even better that the Wild are legitimate Cup contenders.

No one expected the Wild to come out of nowhere and trade for Quinn Hughes, even Hughes himself. Hughes was quoted as saying that the haul Bill Guerin sent Vancouver would be remembered when it was time for negotiations.

Technically, the Wild don’t even have to extend him this offseason. He remains on contract through this season. Obviously, though, they’ll prefer to get a deal done now rather than later.