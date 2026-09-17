Quinn Hughes Puts Wild Fans At Ease With Latest Comments

While the Minnesota Wild opened Training Camp on Thursday afternoon, the most obvious topic on the minds of fans everywhere is the contract status of defenseman Quinn Hughes.

Hughes, whom the Wild acquired in a blockbuster trade with the Vancouver Canucks last December, is entering not only his first full campaign in Minnesota, but the last year of his current contract.

He became eligible for a contract extension on July 1, but so far, no such extension has been able to be fully worked out. And naturally, Hughes was asked about his contract situation following their first on-ice sessions.

Quinn Hughes Gives Major Clue About His Future With The Minnesota Wild

It’s already established that Quinn Hughes would love to play with his brothers, Jack and Luke, who are both with the New Jersey Devils.

However, Quinn made it clear that giving up his current ideal situation with the Wild for that chance to play with his brothers isn’t something that he’s considering.

“I wouldn’t say there’s any issues here,” Hughes said about his current contract situation via The Athletic. “I just think that we’re going through the process, specifically myself, and just taking the time. I don’t feel pressure to do anything. I’m really happy here. I love the guys. I love the team. And I fit in really well. Obviously, there’s a draw to playing with (my brothers) at some point. But I think Jack said it perfectly at (the recent NHL/NHLPA Player) Media Tour: I’m not going to sacrifice a great spot for me to play … with them.”

Meanwhile, Hughes brought up the fact that Wild superstar forward Kirill Kaprizov didn’t sign his extension with the club until September 30 of last year.

“I’m not comparing my situation to Kirill or anyone,” Hughes said. “I think everyone has a different situation, so I don’t look at it like that, and I haven’t looked at it like that. For me, I know what I’m gonna start thinking about and things that are important to me when me and Billy really start talking. I don’t know if those things are similar to Kirill or whatnot. I think I have a good understanding of what’s important to me.”

Quinn Hughes Is Starting His First Full Season In Minnesota

As far as any other team acquisitions he thinks that GM Bill Guerin should make, Hughes made it clear that he trusts the executive that he previously singled out for praise for acquiring him.

“I don’t think so because I know Billy,” Hughes said. “I mean, I have so much trust in Billy. He’s a great GM. He’s always gonna address the needs of the team. It’s not like I have to freakin’ poke at Billy to do something. So I don’t look at it like that, by any means. I mean, Billy’s kind of a shark. He’s gonna be trying to make our team better at every point he can. So that would never be a question for me.”

Hughes and the Wild open the preseason against the Chicago Blackhawks on Sept. 19.