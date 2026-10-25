Quinn Hughes Remains Non-Committal Despite Recent Hints

Defenseman Quinn Hughes teased Minnesota Wild fans by pledging his allegiance to the organization. But beyond just declaring his desire to remain with his current team, he alluded to the fact that a deal could happen whenever he feels like it.

In a recent interview with The Athletic, Hughes discussed his feelings and how he feels a deep connection with the team and the city, stating that his feet are “planted” in Minnesota.

That sounds like part of a politically correct script. Then, Hughes dropped a hint about his future with the Wild.

Hughes offered cryptic remarks, hinting that a potential extension could drop at any time.

“Something could happen soon. I’m not too sure. I’m really enjoying playing here.”

Reading between the lines, it’s all about winning. And if things aren’t set up to win this season and beyond, doubts will only grow.

Quinn Hughes did manifest his intentions by stating his focus on winning. The bottom line, nonetheless, is that the former Norris Trophy winner remains non-committal about his future. While he’s open about enjoying his time with the Wild, the fact is that there’s nothing in his comments that Minnesota fans can take to the bank.

“I mean, I’m going to keep my chips close to my vest,” Hughes said. “I don’t really know. I’m really enjoying the hockey here.”

At best, the comments signal that Hughes is willing to stay, but he needs to be certain the organization will meet his expectations.

Quinn Hughes Hints, But Doesn’t Clarify What He’s Talking About

Saying that “something could happen soon” is about as vague as it gets. Hughes added that there’s no pressure to get anything done. In fact, he feels there’s no need to “divulge anything” at this time.

“I don’t feel pressured to do anything. Yeah, when the time comes, the time will come. But I don’t feel the need to divulge anything on a Saturday morning in Seattle.”

There it is.

Quinn Hughes doesn’t want to tip his hand in the least bit. He’s in a position where he has full control of the situation, and, well, he’s going to sign if and when he feels like it.

That’s not exactly the most encouraging comment that Hughes could have made. If anything, Wild fans can just kiss Quinn Hughes goodbye.

Dylan Larkin Won’t Make Any Difference

As for the talk involving Dylan Larkin joining the Wild, Hughes brushed that off. The top-pairing defenseman made it clear that Larkin landing in Minnesota won’t automatically prompt him to sign an extension.

“No, I see stuff like that, ‘If Larks come, I sign the next day,’” Hughes said. “Obviously, I love Larks cause he improves our team, but I love the hockey aspect here. That’s not something where I’m talking to Billy about and would impact anything.”

Perhaps it’s a matter of Quinn Hughes not wanting to pour gasoline on any fires. But then again, his comments make it seem like there isn’t anything that the Wild could do to convince Hughes to stay.

There might be a very good chance that Hughes stays in Minnesota. But that decision won’t come until the end of this season. In the meantime, the Wild face enormous pressure to convince Hughes to stay.