Quinn Hughes Reveals Major Hint On Future With Wild

The Minnesota Wild are facing a critical situation with Quinn Hughes, who is playing in the final season of his contract after they acquired him last December in a blockbuster trade from the Vancouver Canucks.

And ahead of his return to Vancouver for the first time since the fateful trade last winter, he just gave a major hint about his future with the team.

Quinn Hughes Gives Major Hint About His Future With The Minnesota Wild

The Wild defenseman is playing in the final year of his current contract, and given the uncertainty about his willingness to sign a long-term extension with the club, it’s become a natural matter of concern for their fans.

However, before Hughes plays his first game in Vancouver since last December’s blockbuster trade, he gave a major hint that could lift Minnesota fans’ spirits.

“I’m where I’ve always been. I’m excited right now. My two feet are planted in Minnesota and, you know, something could happen soon. I’m not really too sure,” Hughes said on Saturday. “I’m really enjoying playing here.”

“… We have a great team,” added Hughes. “First thing is, you want to get into the playoffs, but I would think that we have a chance to win this year.”

So far this season in his first full year since the trade, Hughes has scored two goals with 11 assists in 11 games played, and is on pace to reach 15 goals with 82 assists.

Quinn Hughes Speaks Honestly About His Time With The Canucks

Before facing the Canucks at Rogers Arena, Hughes said that regardless of how fans receive him, he’ll look back upon his time in Vancouver fondly.

“I think that part of the reason I love Vancouver is the passion, and I don’t take anything personal,” Hughes said. “How I’m received tomorrow won’t affect how I feel about Vancouver tomorrow, the next day, or five years down the line. Like, I just feel gratitude, and one night … won’t affect 6 ½ years of how I enjoyed that place.”

“I was really lucky to start my career there, and just being in a Canadian market was a really special thing for me, and I’m very grateful for the opportunity. And 6 ½ years there,” he said. “You know, a lot of the reasons I’m the person I am and the player I am is because of the experiences I had in Vancouver. And the organization was always amazing with me, starting with ownership and Jim Rutherford, (former GM) Jim Benning, all the coaches I’ve had there, my teammates. A lot of people there allowed me to flourish and grow. However I’m going to be received tomorrow, (I will) always look back and be grateful and appreciative of the experiences I had.”