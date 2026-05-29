Quinn Hughes Set for Rich Contract Extension with Minnesota

The Minnesota Wild are coming off a strong season after securing another postseason berth that saw the club win their first playoff series since 2015. Their year came to an end following a round two exit to the Colorado Avalanche.

The Wild have an important piece of business to take care of soon with their newly acquired top defenseman Quinn Hughes heading into the last year of his contract. The former Vancouver Canucks player is in line for a massive payday this summer as Minnesota aims to lock up their coveted asset for the long haul.

Quinn Hughes Contract Could be Comparable to Kaprizov

There was some concern initially when Hughes joined Minnesota that the team might not be able to extend him when the time comes. The Wild were not the team Hughes was expected to land, with many pundits predicting he would join his brothers with the New Jersey Devils.

The good news for Wild fans is it sounds likely Hughes extends with the club via insider Elliotte Friedman on the 32 Thoughts podcast. He has been a tremendous fit with the organization and has regained the spark he lost on a struggling Canucks team. After another stellar campaign, he has put himself in a good position to cash in on his next deal.

As for what that contract looks like, it will be an expensive one. With the rapidly rising salary cap, this deal will be considerably richer than Quinn’s current $7.85 million contract. Hughes projects to be become one of the richest players in the league as Sportsnet’s Nick Kypreos expects him to receive a similar deal as the one teammate Kirill Kaprizov signed last offseason. For reference, that Kaprizov contract is the highest in the NHL at $17 million per season for the next eight years.

Hughes is Integral to the Minnesota Wild

As one of the best defenseman in the league, this number would not be shocking for Hughes. He has proven to be a crucial core piece of this Minnesota squad for the future. His play was a big reason why the team was finally able to breakthrough with a playoff series win this past year. If the Wild are to win a Stanley Cup with this group, they need Hughes to be a part of it.

With that said, if this contract prediction comes to fruition that will be two very rich contracts on Minnesota’s books. While Kaprizov and Hughes are both elite players, $34 million invested in two players would not be an ideal situation for general manager Bill Guerin to work with when it comes to surrounding that franchise talent with the tools needed to win a championship.

History has not treated Minnesota kindly when it comes to large UFA contracts. Back in 2013, the Wild signed Zach Parise and Ryan Suter to identical $98 million contracts spread across 13 seasons. Those big ticket extensions came back to bite the team as it handicapped them from making any further significant moves to bolster organizational depth.

Hughes is worth the money. With that said, Guerin has to be wise with these negotiations. If he can’t convince the Hughes camp to lower the number, perhaps this will be a shorter term extension that does not bind them.