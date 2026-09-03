Quinn Hughes Trade Prediction Fuels New Jersey Devils Buzz

The Minnesota Wild took one of the biggest swings in franchise history when they acquired Quinn Hughes last December.

Only nine months have passed, and he’s already at the center of trade predictions.

Bleacher Report’s Adam Gretz predicted that Minnesota will trade Hughes at some point during the 2026-27 season, placing the move atop his list of five bold trade predictions.

Hughes is entering the final season of the six-year, $47.1 million contract he signed with Vancouver and can become an unrestricted free agent July 1, 2027. He has been eligible to sign an extension with Minnesota since July 1.

The New Jersey Devils hover over the situation because Hughes’ two brothers play there, fueling speculation about an eventual family reunion. B/R noted there is an assumption Hughes could wait for an opportunity to reach New Jersey.

Minnesota, on the other hand, would have little incentive to accommodate that scenario if it determines a trade is necessary.

Devils Speculation Adds Pressure to Wild’s Hughes Decision

The Wild paid heavily to bring Hughes to Minnesota.

The Vancouver Canucks received three roster players — defenseman Zeev Buium and forwards Marco Rossi and Liam Ohgren — along with a 2026 first-round pick in the Dec. 12 blockbuster.

Hughes immediately rewarded the gamble. He recorded 53 points in 48 regular-season games after arriving in Minnesota, then added a team-leading 15 points in 11 playoff games as the Wild advanced beyond the first round for the first time since 2015.

That production explains why allowing Hughes to reach free agency without receiving anything in return would be particularly painful.

Gretz pointed to Colorado’s handling of a pending unrestricted free-agent star as an example of a contender deciding to make a major trade rather than take an all-or-nothing approach.

He also stressed that a Hughes trade would not automatically mean New Jersey.

Hughes doesn’t have a no-trade clause, leaving Minnesota free to shop him to whichever club presents the strongest package. For a player of his caliber, B/R expects there would be a significant market.

The Devils may be the most intriguing long-term destination, but the Wild would control the trade process if contract talks reach that point.

Bill Guerin Remains Confident Hughes Will Stay

For now, Minnesota’s public stance is optimistic.

Wild general manager Bill Guerin said he is “confident” the sides will reach a new contract, per NHL.com and covered by Heavy, while acknowledging there are limits to what Minnesota can control.

“We can’t make him sign anything,” Guerin said.

Hughes also offered Minnesota encouragement after the season. He said in May that he was “open to re-signing” and praised Guerin’s vision for building a championship team.

The clock has continued to move without an agreement.

The Minnesota Star Tribune columnist Michael Rand wrote that there’s still uncertainty surrounding what Hughes ultimately wants as training camp approaches. Guerin has maintained his confidence, but the lack of an extension ensures every comment around Hughes hangs around.

That includes Guerin’s recent appearance on SKOR North Radio.

When a host told him he could not trade Hughes, Guerin jokingly responded that he could do whatever he wanted.

Minnesota has ample moments to make the trade conversation disappear with an extension.

Until then, the Devils connection will continue to follow Hughes, and the Wild may have to decide whether a blockbuster is preferable to gambling on free agency.