Minnesota Wild Still Heavily Pursuing Dylan Larkin

The conclusion of the Detroit Red Wings Dylan Larkin saga has taken longer than anticipated as NHL training camp draws near and yet the captain still remains with his squad after requesting a trade earlier in the summer. Perhaps, this is a move that will not take place until Detroit finds a new GM to take Yzerman’s place. In the meantime, the hockey world continues to anticipate where Larkin will land.

Minnesota Wild are the Favorites to Land Larkin

Amongst the teams that have been most heavily linked to Larkin, the Minnesota Wild have emerged as the favorites to secure his services. The Wild were one of three teams included on Larkin’s trade list. The other two teams, the Florida Panthers and Vegas Golden Knights, have since been ruled out in the sweepstakes.

If Larkin is to eventually be dealt as expected, the Wild are the most likely destination. Unless Larkin is willing to expand his trade list, it looks to be Minnesota or bust. This outcome would make the most sense for both parties. Larkin has a previous relationship with their general manager Bill Guerin. Guerin ran the front office for Team USA’s 2026 Olympic squad. Larkin also has chemistry with multiple players on the Wild from that Olympic run, including Quinn Hughes, Matthew Boldy and Brock Faber.

Despite the holdup that has taken place with this process, the Wild still believe they can secure Larkin via The Athletic’s Michael Russo. The trick will be putting together a return package that suits Detroit; that has been a difficult objective thus far. Russo detailed what those negotiations have looked like so far: “Danila Yurov and Charlie Stramel, at least so far, haven’t moved the needle in a potential trade for Dylan Larkin.”

Detroit Looking for Impact Players in Return for Larkin

Yurov and Stramel are among the best young players that Minnesota can offer Detroit. The problem Guerin faces is that may not be the type of compensation that the Red Wings are looking for here with Larkin. The Wild will not want to sacrifice proven players in order to acquire Larkin, but that may be exactly what they have to do. Red Wings reporter Helene St. James spoke about Detroit’s demands for Larkin on NHL Tonight: “Steve [Yzerman] I know was looking for value-now players in return; essentially they need a Larkin-type player back, they’re so weak at center.”

If Detroit are looking for a true Larkin replacement at center, Minnesota does not have much to provide there. What has made Larkin such an attractive target for Minnesota is the fact that they lack an elite top-line center in their offensive rotation that consists mainly of wingers. Therefore, the Wild will have a hard time making this deal work if the Red Wings are not going to accept assets made up of future’s. The best they could do would be offering up Joel Eriksson-Ek, plus additional pieces. But, that still may not be enough for Detroit’s liking. It will be interesting to see if this Larkin development finally picks up again once teams report back to camp.