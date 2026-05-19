Wild GM Bill Guerin Officially Puts Players On Notice After Playoff Elimination

The good news for the Minnesota Wild is that they were able to win a round in the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2015, defeating the rival Dallas Stars in six games in the Western Conference Quarterfinal.

But the bad news is that they ran into a buzzsaw in the Western Conference Semifinal, losing to the President’s Trophy-winning Colorado Avalanche in five games, bringing an end to their season after just five playoff victories. And now, the offseason work begins for general manager Bill Guerin, who has several pending free agents to contend with along with a potential contract extension for star defenseman Quinn Hughes, whom he acquired in a blockbuster move from the Vancouver Canucks in mid-December.

However, Guerin has a stark warning for the rest of the Wild players that will have them on notice.

Minnesota Wild GM Bill Guerin Puts Players On Notice With Stern Warning

During his season-ending media availability session, Guerin implied that absolutely nobody on the roster was safe from being moved in his quest to bring the Stanley Cup to Minnesota for the first time, noting the infamous 1988 trade of Wayne Gretzky from the Edmonton Oilers to the Los Angeles Kings in a deal that sent shockwaves through the entire sports world.

“Nobody in this game is untouchable. Wayne Gretzky got traded, anybody can get traded,” he said when asked if there were any players on the current roster he’d consider as untouchable.

This means that nobody on the current Wild roster is exempt from being moved if Guerin believes that it would net him a better return that helps put Minnesota closer toward their goal of winning the Stanley Cup.

Guerin Declared That The Wild Are In A Stanley Cup Window Now

Guerin also explained that the Wild, who finished third overall in the Central Division, are currently in the midst of a Stanley Cup window and that he’ll make whatever moves he feels are necessary to put them closer to a title.

“We’re in a window now,” Guerin said. “We’re in a window where we have a very good team. So, we want to make sure that we don’t just open the window three-quarters of the way. If there’s a chance to get better, we will.”

He continued:

“We have not achieved our ultimate goal,” said Guerin. “The expectations are higher than they ever have been before. I guess we got over that hump finally but, again, that’s not our goal. Our goal is to win the Stanley Cup. It felt good, you know, it did. The feeling of being able to put that behind us was good. The fan reaction was crazy. It was incredible, I’m happy for them, I’m proud of that. But, like I said, it’s not what we’re after.”

“This is still fresh. But, like, I think I’ve shown you, and our fans, and everybody involved that if there’s something out there that can make our team better, I’m willing to do it and I won’t sit on my hands.”