Wild Could Regret Not Retaining Popular Veteran Forward

There were multiple moves made during the offseason by Minnesota Wild general manager Bill Guerin, among them including the acquisitions of Blake Coleman and Olli Maatta from the Calgary Flames in return for Jake Middleton and a trio of draft selections.

Additionally, the Wild did not retain veteran forwards Mats Zuccarello and Vladimir Tarasenko; Zuccarello signed a one-year contract with the Los Angeles Kings, while Tarasenko remains available on the free agent market and without a contract for next season.

But are the Wild going to regret not re-signing the Swedish-born Zuccarello?

The Minnesota Wild Could Regret Not Retaining Veteran Forward Mats Zuucarello

According to a recent ranking by NHL Insider David Morassutti, the signing of Zuccarello has the potential to be one of the most underrated in the NHL thanks to his ability to still produce at a high level despite being 38 years of age.

Morassutti wrote of Zuccarello:

“This might be one of the sneakiest signings of the summer. At 38, Zuccarello isn’t exactly an obvious candidate for a breakout, but the veteran winger continues to produce at a remarkably consistent level.

He had 54 points in only 59 games with the Minnesota Wild last season, marking his fifth consecutive 50-point season and the ninth of his career. He also added nine points in eight playoff games. The Kings signed him to a one-year, $1-million contract with performance bonuses.”

Morassutti continued by saying that the addition of Zuccarello could help offset the retirement of captain Anze Kopitar while also providing an example for their younger players while also providing valuable secondary scoring.

“Zuccarello can provide secondary scoring, power-play ability and veteran leadership as the Kings enter the post-Anze Kopitar era,” he wrote.

“He doesn’t need to carry the offence. If he gives Los Angeles another 40-to-50-point season while helping younger players around him, this could prove to be one of the better value signings of free agency.”

Are the Wild going to regret letting Zuccarello walk in free agency despite his desire to be retained, as well as not replacing him?

Matz Zuccarello Wanted To Return To The Wild

According to Zuccarello, he was disappointed with leaving the Wild, but maintains that there are no lingering hard feelings.

“I’m going to be honest, I was a little bit disappointed in how it happened; that was the only thing,” he said.

“Once you kind of understand it, you move on,” he continued. “For their side, it’s a business. They decided to move on, and I just have to respect that. But I have respect for Minnesota and the organization. I spent seven really good years there. There’s no hard feelings.”

He also wanted to make it clear that any report that he was “pissed off” were unfounded.

“I’ve seen some reports that I was pissed or ticked off or whatever they used,” he said. “Which is not true. I have respect for the Minnesota Wild organization. I spent seven really good years there. Which I’ve addressed before, there’s no hard feelings. Obviously, when you spend a lot of time in a place like that, you get relationships on and off the ice and around the community. That’s always sad to leave behind. But I respect their decision.”