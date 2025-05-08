Wild GM Delivers Optimistic Message on Young Stars

The Minnesota Wild were unfortunately eliminated from the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs in round one. The Wild lost to the Vegas Golden Knights in six games. They put in a better effort than many may have expected before the postseason, but it meant little in the end.

Minnesota does have reason to be hopeful moving forward, though. The team will finally have some financial flexibility this offseason. Nearly $14 million in dead cap space is set to come off the books. Moreover, the team has a young core consisting of Matt Boldy, Marco Rossi, David Jiricek, and Jesper Wallstedt.

Jiricek and Wallstedt are two of the more intriguing players on the Wild roster. Minnesota traded for Jiricek in a deal with the Columbus Blue Jackets early in the season. Wallstedt, meanwhile, is a former first-round pick who has the potential to be a superstar goalie. Both players figure to receive larger roles in 2025-26, as general manager Bill Guerin alluded to recently.

David Jiricek Provides Hope for Wild in 2025-26

Jiricek had some struggles on the ice early in his career. His lackluster performances, along with concerns over his defensive ability, led to the trade from Columbus in the first place. He also struggled with injury after the trade, suffering a lacerated spleen.

Ultimately, Guerin said his role will solely be determined by the young defenseman. If the 21-year-old earns a larger role on the team, they will give it to him. No matter what happens, the front office has faith in his ability and upside. They cannot wait to see how he approaches the offseason and training camp.

“(Jiricek) had a crazy year,” Guerin said, via Sarah McLellan of The Minnesota Star Tribune. “But his attitude has been amazing. He’s got a strong personality. He believes in himself. We believe in him, and we’re just looking forward to him getting healthy and getting back on track. I think he’s gonna spend some time here this summer, which is fantastic because we’ve gotten good results when players do that.”

Jiricek played 12 games in the NHL during the 2024-25 campaign. The former sixth-overall pick scored one goal — which came with the Wild — and three points in those games. The 21-year-old also played 27 games with the AHL’s Iowa Wild, where he recorded seven assists.

Jesper Wallstedt Could Be Minnesota’s Goalie of the Future

Wallstedt thankfully did not suffer an injury in 2024-25. However, he did have some unfortunate struggles on the ice. He played just two NHL games this year, posting an unsavory .843 save percentage. In the AHL, things did not get all that much better.

There is an opportunity for Wallstedt to earn a full-time role, however. Wild goalie Marc-Andre Fleury is retiring after an illustrious career that will undoubtedly see him inducted into the Hall of Fame. This provides an opening on the roster for Wallstedt to claim a role alongside Filip Gustavsson in an NHL net.

The upside remains evident when watching Wallstedt play. He has the talent to become a dominating presence in the crease moving forward. The young puck-stopper needs to raise his confidence, though. Guerin has faith he can figure things out.

“I know he’s got the talent,” Guerin said, via McLellan. “He’s just got to fight a little harder when things don’t go in his way. But I believe in him as a player and as a person.”