Wild Defenseman Quinn Hughes Reveals The Latest On Contract Situation

One of the key storylines that fans of the NHL will be paying attention to this season is that of Minnesota Wild defenseman Quinn Hughes, who was acquired from the Vancouver Canucks in December of last season in a blockbuster deal.

Hughes became eligible for an extension once the calendar flipped to July earlier this summer, but so far, no deal has materialized, naturally leading fans of the Wild to start getting concerned.

While representing the Wild for the 2026 NHL Player Media Tour in Las Vegas, Hughes was asked about his current contract situation, and made it clear that he’s in no rush to get a new deal signed.

“This is going to be done whenever I feel like it needs to be done. I don’t feel backed up against a wall,” Hughes said via NHL.com Insider Dan Rosen. “I’m very thoughtful. I want to make sure I’m taking my time on everything and make sure I’m making a decision that is going to be good for everyone. That’s kind of where my head has been at. We haven’t had that many conversations just because of how I wanted my summer to go in terms of being fresh and resetting and enjoying and training and being around friends and family. As we get going here I’m sure it’ll heat up, but I don’t feel backed up against a wall where I have to sign before camp.”

Quinn Hughes Directly Addressed His Future With The Minnesota Wild

Hughes could easily command the kind of salary that players like Leo Carlsson, Macklin Celebrini, and most recently, Cale Makar have received so far during the offseason; each respective deal was briefly the largest in NHL history.

“I mean, me and Billy are working through it right now and same with (agent) Pat (Brisson),” Hughes said. “There’s been an open line of communication. I think last summer was probably a lot, it was a heavy summer, and then I got traded and then we had the Olympics and I moved and we had Minnesota in the playoffs. I feel like in the last 16-18 months there was a lot of stuff going on, and I think this summer was really good for me. It was light.

“… Obviously, I trained extremely hard and I feel like I’m in top shape, but I guess as we’re getting going now, I got to Minnesota a couple days ago, we’ll start figuring it out.”

Is Quinn Hughes Going To Re-Sign With The Wild?

Meanwhile, Wild GM Bill Guerin recently expressed “confidence” that the club will be able to re-sign Hughes.

“That’s the luxury I have of being on the inside,” Guerin said in late August. “There’s always the other side of it. I can be confident, you can be insecure, you just have to work through the process of the negotiations, figuring out what the player wants, what it will take to keep him, make him happy.”

Hughes and the Wild are set to open up Training Camp next week.