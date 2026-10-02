Wild’s Quinn Hughes Trade to Devils Rumor Gets Update

Quinn Hughes has a chance to lead the Minnesota Wild to great heights.

That is, if the Wild can keep him with a contract extension. If not, they continue to be rumored to send him to the New Jersey Devils — which would pair him with his brothers Jack and Luke Hughes.

The 2026-27 NHL season is just getting underway, which both starts to let the rumor mill heat up again while also providing an easy distraction of the fact that the Wild and Hughes are simply playing hockey again.

Eventually, there will be more questions to answer, and the start of the season has also brought a bit more analysis on this whole situation.

Quinn Hughes Trade Update

In a new trade board put out by Bleacher Report’s Lyle Richardson, Hughes is ranked No. 15.

That’s not because he’d be the 15th-best player available in a trade, but instead because although he’s immensely talented, Hughes doesn’t at this point seem like the most likely guy to be moved.