Wild’s Quinn Hughes Trade to Devils Rumor Gets Update

Quinn Hughes has a chance to lead the Minnesota Wild to great heights.
That is, if the Wild can keep him with a contract extension. If not, they continue to be rumored to send him to the New Jersey Devils — which would pair him with his brothers Jack and Luke Hughes.
The 2026-27 NHL season is just getting underway, which both starts to let the rumor mill heat up again while also providing an easy distraction of the fact that the Wild and Hughes are simply playing hockey again.
Eventually, there will be more questions to answer, and the start of the season has also brought a bit more analysis on this whole situation.
Quinn Hughes Trade Update
In a new trade board put out by Bleacher Report’s Lyle Richardson, Hughes is ranked No. 15.
That’s not because he’d be the 15th-best player available in a trade, but instead because although he’s immensely talented, Hughes doesn’t at this point seem like the most likely guy to be moved.
“(GM Bill) Guerin addressed the ongoing negotiations with Hughes on Sept. 25,” Richardson writes. He said he’s trying not to pressure the blueliner to sign, adding that it’s a big decision for Hughes and his family. He intends to give Hughes all the time he needs. For now, that should end the trade speculation that’s swirled around Hughes since August. However, the longer he remains unsigned, the more his name could resurface in the rumor mill during this season.”
The Wild just traded for Hughes in the middle of last season, sending a huge package to the Vancouver Canucks to get the guy who would soon be an Olympic gold medalist.
It would be a tough look if Minnesota moved on from Hughes a year or so after getting him. It’d make sense for the Wild to do everything they can to keep him.
Quinn Hughes’ Devils Links
The reality is many people think Hughes will eventually join his brothers in New Jersey — or elsewhere.
Some speculation has assumed Hughes will sign a three-year contract extension that would allow him to be a free agent at the same time as his brothers.
That hasn’t happened yet, though, which feels like it leaves the door open to anything and everything.
“The Minnesota Wild were engaged in contract extension talks with Quinn Hughes during the offseason,” Richardson writes. “With the 26-year-old superstar defenseman eligible for unrestricted free-agent status next summer, general manager Bill Guerin is understandably keen to get him signed before then. Uncertainty about Hughes’ future with the Wild generated speculation that he could be traded, perhaps to the New Jersey Devils to reunite with his brothers, Jack and Luke Hughes.”
At the moment, talk of a trade or a signing with the Devils appears to be a future problem for all involved.
Hughes remains with the Wild, and he remains a franchise-altering player. They’ll follow his lead for as long as he’s in Minnesota.
Wild’s Quinn Hughes Trade to Devils Rumor Gets Update