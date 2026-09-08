Wild-Red Wings 1-for-1 Trade Idea Might Actually Solve Everything

The Minnesota Wild and the Detroit Red Wings find themselves in a curious spot. The Red Wings’ situation has been widely discussed throughout the summer. They have Dylan Larkin burning a hole in their pockets.

With no end in sight, Detroit is pretty much stuck in limbo as it pertains to its former captain.

The Wild, for their part, seem to be at a bit of an impasse with Quinn Hughes. Hughes needs a new contract, and, well, it doesn’t seem like the Wild will be signing him anytime soon.

If Hughes wants to go the Cale Makar route, the Wild may struggle to keep him. If Hughes is willing to work with Minnesota, then this conversation would be moot.

But if the Wild can’t keep Hughes, and the Red Wings most certainly can’t keep Larkin, would a 1-for-1, Hughes-for-Larkin trade be a realistic solution?

On the whole, it could very well be.

Larkin wants to go to Minnesota. Meanwhile, Hughes has deep ties to Michigan. As a matter of fact, it was believed that the Red Wings were at one point frontrunners to land Hughes last season.

So, wouldn’t this trade solve everything?

Yes, the Wild would rather have Hughes and Larkin. The Red Wings would love to get a massive haul for Larkin, including a suitable replacement for their top-line center.

Short of making everyone’s dreams come true, a Hughes-for-Larkin deal may not be such a half-brained idea after all.

Wild Might Consider Move Out of Desperation

The Wild might initially balk at the idea. The plan is to build a powerhouse, and that would include Larkin and Hughes.

However, if things got really desperate, would it be out of the question for Minnesota to consider making this move?

It’s a possibility.

The Red Wings, meanwhile, may also balk at the idea of surrendering Larkin for Hughes, even with Hughes being among the top-five defensemen in the NHL. They would certainly add an elite talent to the team.

Detroit, nevertheless, would inherit the problem that is extending Hughes. While that would be a story for another day, it would definitely factor into the calculations of this trade.

The trade could become an increasing possibility if both teams find themselves stuck between the devil and the deep blue sea.

What to read next:

One Situation Could Make This Deal Hard for Red Wings

On Larkin’s part, going to Minnesota is no problem. He wants to go there. So, his no-trade clause would not be an issue.

But what about Hughes?

Would he be willing to waive his no-trade clause to go to the Red Wings?

That’s where things could get dicey. If Hughes shakes his head at the idea, the deal would become a no-go.

Perhaps Hughes’ camp is at a point where they’re happy to run out the year in Minnesota and then look at all the options in next summer’s free-agent market. Hughes would instantly be next offseason’s most valuable free agent.

So, would the Wild rather get something for Hughes instead of losing him for nothing? In a manner of speaking, the Wild and Red Wings would just be swapping problems. But it would be a preferable outcome to facing an entire season of uncertainty.