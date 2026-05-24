3 Landing Spots if Canadiens Trade Samuel Montembeault

Suddenly, the Montreal Canadiens have a real situation in goal. Samuel Montembeault has been the steady option for the last couple of seasons. At one point it really looked like he could settle in as the long-term starter while the rebuild ran its course. However, that picture has shifted this year with Jakub Dobes stepping up and playing well in big moments during the playoffs. Meanwhile, Jacob Fowler continues to push as the goalie many inside the organization see as the future.

It leaves Montembeault in a spot where his role is not nearly as clear as it once was. Moreover, that naturally opens the door to trade conversations this summer.

The return is not likely to be huge. This is mostly because teams around the league understand Montreal has younger goaltending coming. As a result, they are not going to overpay in that context. Still, there is value in a goalie who can handle NHL workloads and bring some stability. Even if he is no longer viewed as the long-term answer, he brings experience. A mid-round pick, a depth piece, or something like that feels more realistic. Nevertheless, it is still something Montreal can turn into help elsewhere.

From there, it becomes less about what Montembeault is and more about where the Canadiens are going. Dobes has earned more looks. Fowler is on the way. Additionally, the organization is clearly trending toward a younger tandem.

If Montreal does move him, there are a few teams that make sense.

Ottawa Senators

The Ottawa Senators have spent years trying to figure out goaltending. While Linus Ullmark has helped stabilize things, there is still room for a reliable second option. Montembeault would fit that pretty cleanly. He would not need to carry the load every night. But he would give them someone who could step in without things falling apart.

There is also familiarity in his game for Ottawa, since he plays a calm, structured style that tends to hold up better behind a team that still has the occasional defensive lapse.

Los Angeles Kings

The Los Angeles Kings are always in that zone where the structure is good enough to compete. However, the goaltending has been the question when the playoffs get tight. Montembeault would not need to be anything flashy there. Rather, he needs to be steady, predictable, and able to give them a chance within a low-event system.

It might actually be a better fit for him than a situation where he is constantly looking over his shoulder at younger goalies pushing for minutes.

Edmonton Oilers

The Edmonton Oilers come up in every goalie discussion for a reason. The Connor McDavid window forces urgency, and they have gone through enough inconsistency in net that almost any steady option gets attention.

Montembeault has shown he can handle volume and play behind teams that are not always clean defensively, which matters in Edmonton. They do not need perfection; they just need stability so games do not tilt the wrong way in bunches.

For Montreal, the decision is less about selling low or high and more about timing. When you have Dobes and Fowler coming, you start to ask whether keeping a goalie in the middle of his career in the mix is actually helping the direction of the team or just holding space that is already spoken for. Which is something that the Canadiens tried before when they had Jake Allen. However, it is clear that a two-goalie system does make the most sense and is the right approach for them.