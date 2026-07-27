Canadiens Acquire Former Third-Rounder in Trade With the Ducks

The Montreal Canadiens have been taking huge leaps in recent seasons, and with their young core continuing to get locked in on long-term deals, the future looks bright after an appearance in the Eastern Conference Finals in 2026.

That led many to believe they would be highly aggressive this off-season in upgrading the roster with veteran talent, but as of right now, General Manager Kent Hughes has been patient, with very few moves made as this team waits and circles a potential blockbuster. On Monday, they did make one move official, and while it wasn’t that blockbuster that fans have been hoping for, it was a solid move for a team that’s looking to prioritize long-term building towards success.

Canadiens Acquire Sasha Pastujov in Deal With the Ducks

For the past few days, speculation around the Canadiens has for the most part involved Kirill Marchenko, but with very little happening there, the team looked to make a bit of a smaller move.

After speculation over the weekend, the team made the official announcement on Monday, with the Canadiens acquiring former third-round pick Sasha Pastujov in exchange for AHLer Sean Farrell, who himself was a fourth-round pick in Montreal.

As of right now, the 23-year-old is yet to make it to the National Hockey League, but after putting up two dominant AHL campaigns for the San Diego Gulls over the past two years, he could push for a place on the Canadiens NHL roster. In those two seasons, Pastujov has combined for 38 goals and 102 points in 114 games played, and while there wasn’t room for him in the NHL with the Ducks, the Canadiens will give him every opportunity this summer to make their roster heading into a critical 2026/27.

At 6-foot-0, 183 pounds, Pastujov also has the size to be a difference maker for a Canadiens team that lacks plenty of physicality, but as of right now, there shouldn’t be an expectation that he’s anything more than a depth piece for this team moving forward.

Will a big Move be Coming for the Canadiens?

While this was a low-risk, potentially high-reward move for the Canadiens, fans are still awaiting the move that could see them fill a hole in their top-six, and after all of the Marchenko speculation, fans are ready for the move to be made now.

The biggest need for the Canadiens is at the 2C spot, and given that there’s some potential names out there that could be available, this is a team that’s ready to make a splash whenever the opportunity presents itself. Ultimately though, for what move the team has made today, there should be plenty of positivity within the fanbase, but for an organization that’s looking to build on an Eastern Conference Finals appearance, expect the big move to come in the coming months, or even at the trade deadline as Kent Hughes looks to fill in the final pieces of a potential Stanley Cup squad.