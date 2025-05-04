Analyst Explains Why He Wants The Canadiens to Acquire Sidney Crosby

Sidney Crosby is one of the greatest players to ever play, and NHL analyst John Buccigross is hopeful that the Montreal Canadiens trade for him.

Crosby has spent his entire NHL career with the Pittsburgh Penguins, but with Pittsburgh likely entering a rebuild, there have been rumors that he will be traded. Although Crosby has a full no-trade clause, Buccigross is hopeful to see him waive it to go to Montreal.

“I would like Sid to wake up one day and say I would like to go play for Montreal. That was my team as a kid, they are coming, they are on the up. If Sid is going to go anywhere, Biz, I know you have talked about Colorado, to me, Montreal is the only place he would go,” Buccigross said during the Spittin’ Chiclets livestream.

Crosby just completed his 12-year, $104.4 million deal and will kick off a two-year, $17.4 million deal next season. However, he has a full no-movement clause, so it’s uncertain if he would want to be traded.

But, as Buccigross notes, Crosby grew up a Canadiens fan, and Monreal appears ready to take the next step and compete for the Cup. Pittsburgh, meanwhile, is more likely to rebuild than they are competing for a Cup.

Crosby recorded 33 goals and 58 assists for 91 points in 80 games last season with the Penguins.

Crosby Has Shrugged Off Trade Rumors

With Pittsburgh failing to make the playoffs again, Crosby’s name came up in trade rumors.

Crosby is in the final years of his career and could want to compete for a Cup again. However, he has shot down trade rumors and has made it clear his focus is on the Canadiens.

“I know how speculation works: Everybody’s looking to talk about different things, different scenarios,” Crosby told Taylor Haase of DK Pittsburgh Sports. “I can’t control that, I don’t know where that comes from, I don’t think that it’s something I’m going to discuss every time someone speculates something. I’m not going to answer it every time that happens…

” I know that all my energy and all my focus is toward helping us and doing the best we can, and I can’t control any of that other stuff,” Crosby added.

Crosby was selected first overall in the 2005 NHL Draft. He helped the Penguins win the Stanley Cup in 2009, 2016, and 2017.

Canadiens Coach Pleased With Group

Montreal snuck into the playoffs but lost in five games to the Washington Capitals.

However, the Canadiens were the youngest team in the playoffs, and head coach Martin St. Louis believes there’s a lot to build off of.

“It definitely sucks, the season is over, but I’m really proud,” St. Louis said. “It’s a privilege for me to coach the Montreal Canadiens and to see these young guys, to be with them, watch them grow, it’s a job I take seriously, but it’s (a) damn good group. I think we were the youngest team to make the playoffs since the 1970s, two years younger than the other team. I tip my cap to the players and how they evolved during the season.”

Montreal finished the year with a record of 40-31-11.