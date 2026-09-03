Brendan Gallagher Pulls Back Curtain On Canadiens’ Turnaround

The Brendan Gallagher era for the Montreal Canadiens came to a close earlier this summer, as he was traded to the Vancouver Canucks in return for future considerations after 14 years with the organization.

Gallagher, whom the Canadiens selected with the 147th overall pick in the 2010 NHL Draft, is now gearing up to play for a new team after over a decade of service with Montreal.

Gallagher, who hit the ice in his new Canucks gear recently for an informal skate, said that he hopes to use his veteran status to help expedite the development of some of Vancouver’s younger players seeking to gain footing at the NHL level.

“I hope there’s some young players I can help out, help expedite their development in certain areas of what being a pro is all about,” he said via Kevin Woodley of NHL.com.

He then said he thinks that Montreal’s turnaround was fueled by more than an influx of young talent, as he believes the strong culture built during the organization’s lean years played an equally important role.

“One of the most important things we did (in Montreal) that sometimes gets overlooked, obviously you add good players, but in terms of culture, we created a really good culture and that comes from your darkest days and having guys that want to be around and are committed to the process,” he said. “Any organization, whether sport or anything, is nothing without culture, and first and foremost that will be the focus, and I think that’s something I can help with.”

Earlier this spring, the Canadiens advanced to the ECF; it was their second straight trip to the Stanley Cup Playoffs after three straight years of missing.

The Montréal Canadiens Traded Brendan Gallagher To The Canucks

Not only did the Canucks trade Gallagher to the Canucks after 14 years with the club, but they also retained half of his salary for what will be the final year of his current contract.

“On behalf of the entire Canadiens organization, we would like to sincerely thank Brendan for everything he has brought to this team over the course of his remarkable 14-season career in Montreal,” said Canadiens GM Kent Hughes. “Brendan will always hold a special place in the hearts of Canadiens fans. He represented the team with such tremendous determination, passion and inspiring courage. He is the very definition of a warrior, always putting the team’s success ahead of his own individual accolades. He always conducted himself like a true Montreal Canadien, both on the ice and in our community, where he made such a significant impact. We wish him the best of luck in Vancouver.”

Gallagher Is Already Feeling At Home In Vancouver

Gallagher is already feeling at home in Vancouver despite going through a trade at the NHL level for the first time in his NHL career.

“It’s the first time I’ve had to go through this as a pro, and it’s different. So, you want to spend as much time in your new environment as possible, get to know your teammates, and it’s been really productive, and I’m enjoying it,” Gallagher said via Lindsey Horsting of NHL.com.

In his final season in Montreal, Gallagher appeared in 77 games and scored seven goals with 16 assists.