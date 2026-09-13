Canadiens Announce $16.8 Million RFA Contract Extension

Montreal Canadiens general maanger Kent Hughes has already done his due diligence this offseason by signing young forward Ivan Demidov, along with goaltender Jakub Dobes, to multi-year contract extensions.

And now, the Canadiens have taken care of one of their remaining restricted free agents.

Forward Zachary Bolduc has been signed to a four-year, $16.8 million extension, carrying a salary cap hit of $4.2 million per season. The news was first reported by NHL Insider Elliotte Friedman, who wrote the following on X:

“Zach Bolduc 4 x $4.2M Montreal.”

The Montreal Canadiens Have Re-Signed Zachary Bolduc To A Four-Year Extension

The Canadiens have locked up forward Zachary Bolduc with a four-year extension, keeping him in Montreal through the 2029-30 NHL campaign.

He’s coming off his first campaign with the Canadiens after having been acquired in a trade last July from the St. Louis Blues for Logan Mailloux.

In 2025-26, he appeared in 78 games, scoring 12 goals with 18 assists. He also added three goals and four assists in 19 Stanley Cup Playoff games as the Canadiens reached the Eastern Conference Final.

Zachary Bolduc Is Coming Off His First Year With The Canadiens

Bolduc established himself as a scoring threat almost immediately after entering the QMJHL. After a two-game stint with the USHL’s Sioux City Musketeers, he joined Rimouski in 2019 and finished his rookie season with 30 goals and 52 points, earning QMJHL Rookie of the Year honors.

Recognized as the QMJHL’s top draft-eligible prospect, he was taken by the Blues in the first round (17th overall) of the 2021 NHL Draft. After being moved to the Quebec Remparts, he reached 50 goals in each of his final two junior seasons and helped Quebec capture both the QMJHL title and Memorial Cup in 2023.

Bolduc turned pro that fall with the American Hockey League affiliate Springfield Thunderbirds. He received his first NHL opportunity with the Blues in February 2024 and scored his first career goal against Detroit on his 21st birthday.

After finishing that season with five goals and nine points in 25 NHL appearances, Bolduc became a regular in the Blues lineup the following year, scoring 19 goals and 36 points in 72 games before the Blues traded him to Montreal.

So far in his NHL career, he’s skated in 175 games and has 36 goals with 39 assists.