Canadiens Confirm Major Honor Is Coming For Carey Price

Former Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price happens to hold the mantle of winningest goaltender in club history, a tremendous achievement considering how long the franchise has been around as one of the NHL’s Original 6 clubs.

Price, who was recently announced as being part of the Hockey Hall of Fame Class of 2026, remains beloved in Canadiens fan circles for his accomplishments in Montreal, as well as Canadian hockey fans thanks to him backstopping Team Canada to the gold medal in the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi.

And appropriately so, the Canadiens have recently announced that Price will be given a special place of honor among other team icons that they’ve had throughout their history.

Carey Price Is Being Added To The Montreal Canadiens’ Ring Of Honor

The Canadiens recently announced that Price will become the first former Montreal player since Shea Weber to be included in their prestigious Ring of Honor, and a ceremony will take place prior to facing the Minnesota Wild on November 10.

Not only do Price’s 361 wins lead all Canadiens goaltenders in the club’s history, but he also claimed multiple individual awards over the course of his career, which began when the Habs selected him in the first round (fifth overall pick) of the 2005 NHL Draft.

Among the accolades Price won include the Hart Memorial Trophy, Vezina Trophy, Ted Lindsay Award, and co-recipient of the William M. Jennings Trophy in 2015. Additionally, he was named the winner of the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy in 2022.

He did lead Montreal to their first appearance in the Stanley Cup Final since 1993 in the COVID-19 shortened season of 2020-21, but they fell short to the Tampa Bay Lightning in five games. It was also the final full campaign of Price’s career.

His contract would later be traded to the San Jose Sharks, though he never played a game for them.

Montreal Fans Want Carey Price’s Number Retired

However, there were more than a few Habs fans who were upset that the announcement didn’t include Price’s No. 31 jersey being retired and hung in the rafters at Bell Centre alongside names such as Jacques Plante and Patrick Roy.

This fan said, “Anything less than a jersey retirement is an absolute insult. Pay the greatest Hab in over 3 decades some respect.”

“Announce retiring his jersey so i can book the flight and hotel,” wrote another fan.

Another fan chimed in with, “His number should be retired. Ring of honor is insulting. Do you really think another Habs goalie will dare picking #31 again?”

Keeping in that vein, this fan said, “Price carried this team on his shoulders for most of his career. Made subpar Habs teams look better than they were and made a GM last 10 yrs in MTL thinking he built great teams. His number deserves to never be worn again. Put #31 it in the rafters where it belongs !”

“If yall don’t retire his 31, the Richard Riots are gonna look like a calm discussion,” wrote another fan.

Finally, this fan exclaimed, “No way another Goalie will ever wear 31 as a hab so why not retire the jersey?”