Canadiens Could Be Looking at Russian Not Named Marchenko

Montreal Canadiens fans have heard plenty about the club’s reported interest in Columbus Blue Jackets forward Kirill Marchenko.

The entire debate has gotten to the point where it’s become a ping-pong match between those who say it will happen and those who say it won’t.

The truth, however, could be something lost in translation. While there could certainly be truth to the Marchenko trade rumors, the Canadiens, for their part, could be looking at another Russian forward: The Chicago Blackhawks Roman Kantserov.

Before proceeding, it’s worth pointing out that this is not an “official” rumor emanating from one of the usual suspects. This idea comes from a rather obscure X account. But it’s the entire text that actually makes sense.

After reading through the entire discussion, whether actually true or not, it wouldn’t be ludicrous to think that the Canadiens would be looking at someone like Kantserov. If the Blackhawks can get something back that they really need, it might make sense for both sides.

The one hole in the entire argument is that Patrick Kane rejoining the Blackhawks does not necessarily exclude anyone else. If anything, the organization will find a way to fit everyone into the lineup.

If that’s the case, this “rumor” might be the result of a creative individual trying to stir the pot for likes. Again, there’s actual sense for the Canadiens, and it might mean something else is brewing.

Could Canadiens Move Xhekaj?

Another interesting angle to this so-called rumor is the potential inclusion of Arber Xhekaj in the deal. While it doesn’t seem like the Canadiens are looking to move the 25-year-old, it does seem curious that he hasn’t signed yet this summer.

Xhekaj is an RFA and doesn’t seem like he’ll be signing anytime soon. One also has to think that his one-dimensional game has made him a bit of an afterthought in Montreal. The Canadiens don’t really have a need for a goon like Xhekaj, though his pugilistic skills have come in handy from time to time.

The same would be true in Chicago. The Blackhawks don’t really have room for Xhekaj. But again, one has to think that if both the Canadiens and Xhekaj were in sync, he would have signed by now. And that could be the main reason for his name coming up in rumors such as this one. The Blackhawks want beef, Xhekaj’s got it, and the Habs might not really want him that much.

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Is This Trade “Rumor” Real?

The bottom line is that this rumor, while certainly plausible and well elaborated, doesn’t seem true. It’s tough to think that the Canadiens would want to part with Xhekaj. And while the Habs would certainly love to add a promising young forward like Kantserov, he’s a bit of a project still.

Montreal wants someone who can step in right away and score 30 goals. That’s why a guy like Marchenko makes more sense. Still, one has to think that if the Canadiens have the chance to add someone like Kantserov, without paying through the nose, it’s something that Kent Hughes will certainly look into.