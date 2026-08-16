Montreal Canadiens’ No. 5 Pick Put on Notice Ahead of Training Camp

Getting on the Montreal Canadiens’ opening-night roster may be getting more complicated for a high-profile prospect.

David Reinbacher, the No. 5 overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, enters training camp with an opportunity to earn a permanent NHL role after injuries slowed his development during his first two professional seasons in North America.

There is another young defenseman making a strong case for that opportunity.

In a breakdown of Montreal’s looming roster battles, The Hockey Writers’ Ryan Szporer identified Reinbacher and Adam Engstrom as the primary candidates for what could be the final spot on the Canadiens’ blue line.

Szporer went a step further, writing that Engstrom “probably should” get the nod based on his progression and versatility.

That judgement comes one day after NHL.com ranked Reinbacher as the Canadiens’ No. 1 prospect, setting up one of Montreal’s more intriguing competitions heading into camp.

Reinbacher Facing Pressure From Engstrom

Engstrom has some accomplishments as of last season.

The 22-year-old produced 10 goals and 34 points in 45 games with Laval, finishing as the Rocket’s highest-scoring defenseman. He also appeared in 15 games for Montreal, recording one assist while averaging 13:03 of ice time.

Engstrom shoots left-handed but can play either side, which The Hockey Writers pointed to as an advantage in the roster battle.

Reinbacher extends something Montreal has fewer of: a natural right-handed shot.

The Canadiens currently have Noah Dobson on the right side, while The Hockey Writers also listed veteran Alexandre Carrier among the projected options there.

Therefore, Reinbacher sits on a potential opening if he can show he’s ready for regular NHL minutes.

His 2025-26 season provided progress.

Reinbacher recorded five goals and 24 points with a plus-18 rating over 57 AHL games. He eventually made his NHL debut on April 12 and picked up an assist against the New York Islanders before appearing in another game two nights later.

Sadly, those two appearances followed a tricky stretch in which knee, shoulder and hand injuries disrupted his development.

Canadiens Still Have High Expectations for Reinbacher

The competition with Engstrom doesn’t appear to reflect a loss of faith in Reinbacher.

NHL.com still placed him first in Montreal’s prospect rankings on Aug. 15, ahead of Michael Hage and Jacob Fowler.

The outlet projected Reinbacher to reach the NHL this season, although it also suggested he will likely begin the year in the AHL because of Montreal’s defensive logjam.

Canadiens president of hockey operations Jeff Gorton also felt the 21-year-old was praiseworthy regardless.

“We still think the future is pretty bright with David,” Gorton told NHL.com, while tabbing injuries as the primary obstacle Reinbacher has faced.

Montreal has previously shown nearly indentical confidence, as the Canadiens were unwilling to include Reinbacher in trade discussions despite interest in their young talent.

A year later, Reinbacher is closer to an NHL role.

Although Engstrom’s development means it may have to be earned the hard way, the former No. 5 pick will get his opportunity in training camp.