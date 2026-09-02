Canadiens May Already Be Dealing With Key Injury Ahead Of Training Camp

The Montreal Canadiens are now less than three weeks away from the start of Training Camp, after which they’ll get into the exhibition slate of their schedule before the regular season opens up on Sept. 29 against the divisional and historic rival Toronto Maple Leafs.

And while the Canadiens don’t have any official injuries listed as of now, there was one noticeable player on the ice during a recent informal training session giving every indication that he may not be ready to begin the new campaign on time.

Is Montreal Canadiens Defenseman Kaiden Guhle Injured?

Several members of the Canadiens roster gathered for an informal skate recently at the CN Complex in Brossard, among them Nosh Dobson, Mike Matheson, Alexandre Carrier, Lane Hutson, Jayden Struble, and Arber Xhekaj.

Additionally, all three goaltenders under contract with the club were on the ice as well. However, defenseman Kaiden Guhle skated alone while wearing a track suit, away from the other players.

Guhle, taken in the first round (16th overall pick) by the Canadiens in the 2020 NHL Draft, suffered an injury during a contest against the Nashville Predators in October of last season, and eventually underwent adductor surgery. He would eventually return to the lineup in January, and skated in a total of 39 games during the regular season, scoring two goals with nine assists.

He also played in all 19 games during the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the Habs, registering eight assists on their journey to the Eastern Conference Final.

He’s appeared in 208 career NHL games, collecting 18 goals with 51 assists for 69 points with 171 penalty minutes. Considering his injury history, it’s something that Canadiens fans will be paying attention to as Camp approaches.

Things Are Looking Up For The Canadiens

Montreal has positioned itself nicely for the future, with several of its emerging core pieces locked into affordable contracts that should give the Canadiens plenty of flexibility as they continue building toward becoming an Atlantic Division contender.

That progress was already evident last season, when Montreal reached the playoffs for a second consecutive year and advanced through two Game 7s on the road, knocking off Tampa Bay and Buffalo before its run ended against Carolina in the Eastern Conference Final.