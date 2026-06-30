Canadiens Former Winger Has 2 Potential Suitors

With the NHL free agency season right around the corner, one former Montreal Canadiens forward could be drawing some interesting attention.

That former Montreal player is Patrik Laine.

The Habs brought Laine in during the 2024 offseason, hoping a fresh start would give him a chance to rediscover his scoring touch. A 20-goal campaign in his first season in Montreal seemed to have reignited his career.

But after missing the entire season with an injury and surgery, Laine finds himself on the UFA market. As insider David Pagnotta believes, the LA Kings and Tampa Bay Lightning could be calling.

“Patrik Laine should drum up a solid amount of interest on Wednesday. Los Angeles is one team to look out for, and I believe the Tampa Bay Lightning are another.”

Those are two very different destinations. Let’s start with Los Angeles.

The Kings make a lot of sense for the former Canadiens player. Los Angeles needs as much scoring as it can get, but can’t really afford to break the bank at this point. The Kings have a little under $11 million in cap space and several holes to fill.

So, Laine is the sort of low-cost proposition that could make sense for the club. Like the Canadiens, the Kings are looking for a scoring winger with top-six potential. Assuming Laine is fully healthy, he could be that sort of fit.

Laine Isn’t Typical Lightning Forward

The other team Pagnotta mentioned as a suitor for Laine is Tampa Bay. On the surface, the Lightning don’t really stand out as the sort of team that the once-promising Canadiens acquisition would fit into.

But the Lightning are another cap-strapped contender. The Bolts have a little over $13 million in cap space, and will be looking to upgrade any way they can. Despite not having any major UFAs on the docket, the club will be looking for depth.

And Laine delivers that depth. If he can score 20 goals in Tampa like he did with the Canadiens, the Lightning would be thrilled to have him in the fold.

The question will be: How much would teams be willing to pay for Laine?

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Kings, Lightning Won’t Pay as Much as Canadiens Did

When the Canadiens acquired Laine, they took on his full $8.7 million cap hit. That was a deal the Habs inherited from the Columbus Blue Jackets.

The Kings and Lightning, nevertheless, will not pay nearly as much.

The consensus is that Laine will be taking an incentive-laden deal. As such, a one-year “show-me” deal is the likeliest outcome in this situation. Potentially, something with a $1 million base and loaded with performance bonuses should be much more enticing.

While it’s unlikely Laine signs on July 1, it wouldn’t be surprising to see him sign sooner, rather than later. Laine will want to have certainty for next year, as it could be the season that defines his career.

Laine will be looking to prove the Canadiens made a mistake by letting him walk away this summer.