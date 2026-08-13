Former Canadiens Goalie Carey Price Is Back On The Ice

While he wasn’t able to lead the Montreal Canadiens to the Stanley Cup, former goaltender Carey Price holds the title of the winningest player at his position in club history.

Considering that the Canadiens have been around for over a century with some of the greatest names to have ever laced up a pair of skates included in their history, that’s a tremendous achievement.

Price, who was recently announced as being part of the Hockey Hall of Fame Class of 2026, recently shared his thoughts on the current crop of Canadiens goaltenders in the wake of their advancing to the Eastern Conference Final earlier this spring while also noting that he’s back on the ice as a forward in a recreational league.

Former Montreal Canadiens Goaltender Carey Price Has Been Back On The Ice As A Forward

Price hasn’t played in four years owing to a leg injury that robbed him of the final years of his career. His contract was traded to the San Jose Sharks, but he never suited up for the club.

However, he’s still able to put on the skates (albeit not the pads) and participate recreationally in a Kelowna Thursday Night Hockey League.

“There’s never going to be anything as competitive as the NHL,” Price recently said from his home in Kelowna, British Columbia. “I don’t necessarily miss playing goal yet, but I did miss being at the rink and playing the game I love. I’ve found an outlet for that. I’m really enjoying playing forward now. It’s a lot less stressful on my joints and on my psyche.”

Carey Price Sounds Off On Current State Of The Canadiens’ Goaltending

According to Price, it’s an exciting time for Habs fans because of the goaltending duo of Jakub Dobes and Jacob Fowler.

“I’m excited for those guys, seeing them experience success early,” Price said. “It’s an exciting time in their careers.

“They’re both young players,” Price continued. “I remember what it was like to be that age and find success. That’s a confidence-builder, not just for the goalies but for the team. They both seem to be confident in their abilities and that’s a good thing.”

Dobes has firmly seized the starting reins in the Canadiens crease, and he was one of the key reasons why Montreal enjoyed consecutive road Game 7 victories over the divisional rival Tampa Bay Lightning and Buffalo Sabres.

For Price, he followed the club during their postseason run, even while juggling dad responsibilities.

“If I didn’t watch a game, I was probably at my daughter’s ball game,” he said. “But even there I had the game on my phone, trying my best to watch them both at the same time.

“It was fun to watch them succeed and gain some great experience.”

Meanwhile, he also noted the differences between Dobes and Fowler, the latter of whom he said reminds him more of himself.

“They’re a little bit different,” he said. “I really love Dobes’ compete level, he’s got that ‘grrr’ in his game, he’s got that swagger. I really enjoy watching that. Fowler kind of reminds me more of myself, a little more reserved. He plays a very quiet game like I did. It’s their mentality that has them where they’re at.”