Canadiens Had Marchenko Trade Fall Apart, Friedman Explained

The Montreal Canadiens had been the team most linked to now-Toronto Maple Leafs star Kirill Marchenko.

And just when it seemed like the Habs were going to get the deal done, the Leafs swooped in and pulled off one of the most impressive deals in the team’s recent history.

So, the question begs: Why did the deal fall apart for Montreal?

Well, insider Elliotte Friedman has some answers.

In the latest edition of the 32 Thoughts Podcast, Friedman delved into the matter, stating that, while the Canadiens had been the “most active pursuer” all summer, the deal ultimately fell through because the Habs weren’t willing to do what the Maple Leafs did.

“I’ve tried to figure out what Montreal did at the end. I’m no 100% sure if they were trying to get other teams to take one of these extra Columbus guys or were they trying to take a player from another team and put them in Columbus? Because, I just always heard that Columbus wasn’t crazy about what Montreal offered.”

So, two things to unpack here. First, there is no question that Matthew Knies, as Friedman pointed out, was going to be the best player the Blue Jackets were ever going to get for Marchenko.

Second, the Canadiens were unwilling to take on the contracts of two players that the Maple Leafs did: Miles Wood and Elvis Merzlikins.

That seems to have been the sticking point. Friedman concluded the point by stating:

“There were some good players in there, but some futures, Columbus didn’t really want futures. And, they just didn’t have anything close to Knies.”

It seems Toronto was just more aggressive.

Could Canadiens Have Been Trying to Pull Off 3-Way Deal?

Friedman also shed some more light on the matter, alluding to a potential three-way deal. In particular, the notable insider hinted at how the Canadiens were trying to get another player to satisfy Columbus’ appetite.

“And I think what they were trying, I head there was another player they were trying to get to Columbus from another team. And I thought I knew who that guy was, but the other team has denied it. So, I’m still working on who that guy was.”

The identity of that mysterious player may never come to light. But one thing is certain: The Canadiens tried their best to get Marchenko. They just couldn’t close the deal in a way that made sense for them.

Marchenko Now With a Division Rival

At the end of the day, the deal has to be tough for the Canadiens to swallow. They missed out on the sort of top-six forward they had been looking for all summer. While that’s bad enough, the worst part is that Marchenko ended up with a division rival.

The Habs faced him in the first game of the season. Yes, the Habs skated away with a 3-2 victory. But they faced a much improved Toronto team that will likely become a thorn in their side all season long.

Montreal fans hope they don’t come to regret missing out on Marchenko when everything is said and done.